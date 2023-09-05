The way Starfield is set up, players will undoubtedly be involved with its crafting systems at some point in the game. Be it for their own benefit or for the base-building mechanics for outposts, having the right resources can allow for a variety of upgrades and new additions to the place. For players hoping to keep things together, here’s how to get adhesive in Starfield for all your resource needs.

Getting Adhesive in Starfield

While adhesive itself is not that rare of a resource in Starfield, it is always helpful to know just where you can find it reliably so that it never becomes an issue. A key point to note is that adhesive, unlike other natural materials, cannot be found by using the cutting laser. Instead, players have other ways of getting the resource, which include:

Buying from vendors.

Harvesting from plants.

Looting enemies.

Buying Adhesive From Vendors

The easiest and most straightforward way is to use credits and purchase the particular resource from vendors across the galaxy. Jemison Mercantile or UC Distribution Center on New Atlantis, as well as UC Exchange on Cydonia, will suffice for most needs. Simply head to a store, tab over to the Resource section, and look for adhesive. Should all stock be extinguished, simply rest for 24 hours to trigger a restock.

Harvesting Plantlife

For players who rather save a couple of credits, nature is there to help as well. Scan all the plants there are during exploration, and it is likely that you will find several that can provide adhesive in some form. The scan only requires 25% completion to know what the plant in question can offer, so move on if you do not manage to find any adhesive.

Looting

Lastly, there is always the chance to obtain adhesive as part of loot drops from defeated enemies or in containers found in the environment. Always be sure to check your surroundings so that you can grab whatever valuable resource is left for your crafting needs.

What Can Adhesive Be Used for in Starfield

Adhesive will come to the fore most often when it comes to research for either Outpost Development or Weaponry, with many in the latter category requiring the resource. The costs will also only increase as more complex items are being researched, such as for mods, so having more adhesive lying around is always going to be a good thing.

That's all there is to know about how to get adhesive in Starfield.