There are a dizzying array of different resources to discover in Starfield and each one has a distinct purpose. While some can be used in recipes for the cooking station, others can be utilised as ingredients to craft mods for your spacesuits or weapons. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely wondering where to find Caelumite in Starfield? Don’t worry as we’ll clue you in down below. Let’s go!

How to Get Caelumite

Luckily, there are two surefire ways to get your mitts on Caelumite in Starfield. Specifically:

On Constellation missions where you’re tasked to obtain an artifact, like Into the Unknown, you’ll find deposits of Caelumite inside the caves where you mine an artifact’s node. The key here is to use a Cutter to mine the Caelumite, though it takes a little bit longer to excavate than Iron or Cobalt. Be patient, and the ore will soon break apart and be added to your inventory.

You can sometimes purchase Caelumite at the merchant Midtown Minerals in Akila City, which can be found on the planet Akila in the Cheyenne system. However, it’s not guaranteed that Alejandra Kane will have it in stock.

What Is Caelumite Used For?

In essence, Caelumite is a rare inorganic resource that is mostly used in advanced Spacesuit research projects and building Outpost modules. The fact that it can only be found in a couple of very specific places in the game suggest that it could be a useful end-game resource.

