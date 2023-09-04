Guides

How to Find the Scorpion’s Sting on Hyla II in Starfield

Don't shoot the friendly scorpions!

While Starfield isn’t exactly a particularly challenging game, it does throw you the odd puzzle every now and again to stump you a little. One of those puzzles will come up during the main story, where you’re tasked with investigating the planet Hyla II. Here’s how to find the Scorpion’s Sting in Starfield.

Starfield Scorpion’s Sting Glyph Puzzle Guide

When you first land on Hyla II in Starfield, you’ll encounter a large scorpion-like creature that leads you to a strange glyph at the end of a path. You’ll find a whole bunch of other scorpion-like creatures, but they’re all peaceful, so there’s no need to attack them.

The puzzle will task you with moving a beam of light by interacting with the glyph. The four nodes on the glyph allow you to move the beam up, down, left, and right, and your goal is to move it into the right position to find the scorpion’s sting.

Study the dots on the ground, and you’ll soon see that the dots make up the general shape of a scorpion, and to find the scorpion’s sting, you’ll need to direct the beam of light to its tail, where the sting is. We’ve included a screenshot down below to illustrate where the beam should go:

starfield scorpion's sting
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Basically, move the beam to the very tail-end of the pattern. Once you have the beam in place, a short scene will quickly trigger, and your next mission objective will be updated.

That’s all you need to know about how to find the Scorpion’s Sting on Hyla II in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including the next major decision between The Lodge and The Eye.

