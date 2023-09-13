How to Complete In Their Footsteps Mission in Starfield

As you make your way through the main story of Starfield, after you finish the mission Unity, you’ll be started on the quest In Their Footsteps. It’s not a super tough one, but in case you needed some clarity regarding the decisions you make, here’s how to complete the In Their Footsteps mission in Starfield.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

For the prior mission, you had to make your way to the end of the Scorpius constellation in order to try and locate the Unity. Unfortunately once you get there, you’ll be greeted by the Starborn who are having a meeting to discuss you and your endeavors anyway. They suggest that you join them for a little chat, so dock with the Scorpius and head on board.

Once you’re on the Scorpius, walk to the end of the hall where you’ll find the Hunter and the Emissary standing in what looks like a control room with no furniture. Walk up to them to initiate a conversation, where you’ll finally be able to get some of the answers you’ve been looking for. Just, brace yourself.

It will be revealed to you that the Emissary was the Starborn who intercepted you outside of Neon and demanded the artifacts, while the Hunter was the one who put a fresh coat of paint on the inside of Constellation. After some discussion, the Emissary will then also reveal to you that they are a different universe’s version of the character who died in the High Price to Pay mission, and you can react to this however you see fit.

Let that sink in for a moment, but don’t take too long because these boys are only just getting started expositing. They’ll explain how the search for the artifacts is a cycle that is destined to continue happening the same way, with the Starborn and Constellation fighting over the armillary. They explain that you’re usually the one to die protecting Constellation, but because things have been so different this time around, they see it as a sign of things changing. Also, Keeper Aquinas in a different universe turned out to become the Hunter as he is now, which is certainly a change of pace from the man you’ve spoken to on New Atlantis.

After you’ve had your fill of answers and questions, you’re free to leave the Scorpius and head back to your ship. If you feel like there’s still more to learn, you can head to either the Hunter or the Emissary to complete the optional objectives of speaking with them. You’ll only get some more information and perspective, so don’t be expecting any monetary handouts from these guys just yet.

Just before you leave the ship, the Emissary wants to give you a parting gift of sorts. You’ll be given a key to a base that’s on Earth’s moon, Luna. This will start the next mission in the order, Unearthed, and you’ll also be told to go back to your fellow Constellation members to let them know what’s going on, starting the mission Final Glimpses.

There’s really not much else to do for the In their Footsteps mission in Starfield. You’ll finally get some of the answers that you’ve been looking for, although they just might not have been what you’d hoped. If you’re on the hunt for more mission guides, be sure to stick around here.