Starfield High Price to Pay Guide: Should You Defend The Lodge or Go to The Eye? Answered

Over the course of your journey in Starfield, you’ll be faced with a multitude of important decisions to make. Some of them come with pretty heavy consequences, and you’ll want to know what you’re in for before deciding one way or another. Here’s what you need to know about choosing to defend The Lodge or going to The Eye in Starfield.

What Happens If You Choose The Lodge or The Eye in Starfield?

In the mission High Price to Pay, it doesn’t matter if you choose to defend The Lodge or go to The Eye in Starfield: someone’s going to die no matter what, and the person who dies will be the companion you have the strongest relationship with in the game up to this point.

There are a total of four characters at risk of dying, as listed below:

Sarah

Sam

Barrett

Andreja

Essentially, whichever companion you’ve spent the most time with and have the highest approval with will die in the location that you don’t choose. So for example, if Sam and Andreja are on The Eye, and you’re closer to Sam and choose to defend The Lodge, Sam dies. If you happen to have Sam with you in whichever location you’re on, the character you’re closest to in the other location will die.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

There’s no way to avoid any character deaths here, so make sure to save your game before deciding either way.

What Happens After a Companion Dies

The good news is that even after your companion dies, you’ll still be able to retrieve their belongings. A new mission will appear in your questlog, giving you an objective marker leading you to their items, so you’ll be able to take back whatever you’ve given them so far.

That’s all you need to know about defending The Lodge or going to The Eye in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.