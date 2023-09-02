Tracking down mysterious cosmic artifacts becomes an important part of your job as you progress further into Constellation’s questline, and while the bulk of them are straightforward enough to find, a few may leave you scratching your noggin. One in particular sees you traveling to Neon in a bid to broker a deal with a bunch of shady industrialists who are in possession of an artifact. At one point, you’ll need to find the seller in a busy club. So, if you’re wondering where to find the seller in All That Money Can Buy in Starfield, here’s how. Let’s begin, shall we?

How to Find the Seller in Starfield

Shortly after getting into the Astral Lounge with Walter Stroud, you’ll be tasked to “Locate the Seller”. While you’re given some vague direction — namely, that the seller will have a briefcase and you’ll respond with the code phrase “Ramsey and Travers” — you’ll soon realize that the dance floor is heaving with people and there are several folks wandering around with briefcases. Basically, it can be very confusing trying to find the right person, so what gives?

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Well, the key to tracking down the seller is that he’s standing adjacent to the bar, to the left of the Astral Lounge sign. Honestly, he’s a little bit hard to see in the fluorescent lighting of the club and there are lots of other patrons who possess briefcases or bags so don’t worry if you got a little perplexed by this objective like us. If you’re still unsure where to find the specific chap, we’ve included some images down below to help you.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Once you’ve located the seller named Musgrove, speak with him to organise a meeting between the three of you to purchase the artifact. Stroud will go over a few ground rules, and you’ll then be all set to close the deal.

And on that note, we conclude our guide on where to find the seller in All That Money Can Buy in Starfield. For more, here’s how to target ship’s engines and how to earn money fast. And for everything else, you’re in the right place at Twinfinite.