Can You Save Reginald Orlase During The Devils You Know in Starfield? Answered

How do you save someone who doesn't want to be saved?

With the reveal of Vae Victis being alive and living a half-life under New Atlantis, he offers to help you in your efforts against the Terramorphs, on one condition: Kill Reginald Orlase. According to Vae, he’s a war criminal, which is a tad ironic coming from him. Vae Victis insists he must be executed as opposed to being arrested. But shouldn’t the latter be at least attempted? Can you save Reginald Orlase during Starfield’s The Devils You Know quest?

Can Reginald Orlase Be Saved in Starfield?

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Sadly, no. Reginaled Orlase can’t be saved and arrested in Starfield. Targeting his ship’s engines and boarding only pushes Orlase to commit suicide.

No, it’s not a lack of speed, but a trigger and an inaccessible door that prevents Reginald’s arrest in The Devils You Know. His fate was sealed before you stepped foot on his ship. Orlase’s personal computer made it clear: being caged was never an option.

Should You Board Reginald Orlase’s Ship?

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

This does bring up another question: Should you bother boarding Reginald Orlase’s ship in Starfield?

Unless you can pick master locks or at least have a shielded cargo, then no, it’s not worth the hassle, especially if you have a weak ship.

You’ll find a chest, master lock containers, captain’s locker and cargo, med packs, chems, crafting materials, and contraband. If that sounds great, keep in mind you need at least one rank in Targeting Control Systems to board without a hitch. Otherwise, you’re shooting blind and can end up destroying the ship before you can board.

When given the choice, shoot this man down, as there’s nothing you can do to save Reginald Orlase in Starfield. And don’t forget to loot his cargo; it contains the quest item you were after for The Devils You Know. For more helpful guides, you can check out any of the relevant links down below.