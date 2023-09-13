Should You Build Your Armillary on Your Ship or An Outpost in Starfield?

Once you finish the main quest High Price to Pay and come to terms with the consequences of that quest, you’ll be tasked with doing something with the Artifacts in order to keep them safe. You’ll be given the option to take the artifacts on your ship or to one of your outposts, but it feels like a big choice to make on the fly. Here’s whether you should put the Armillary on your ship or at an outpost in Starfield.

Is the Armillary Better on a Ship or an Outpost?

The main point of you taking the Artifacts is to keep them as safe as possible. If you put the Armillary at an outpost, you’ll be able to protect it with turrets and other defenses, and if you keep it on your ship, you can evade the Starborn and keep the Artifacts out of harm’s way. You can also hold them in your inventory to not keep them in one place at a time.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

If you keep the Armillary on your ship, you’ll run into the Starborn in space more often and you’ll have to fight them off. This is a great option because you’ll always be in close proximity to your ship and can be more present to fend off attacks. Plus, if you wind up in a disadvantageous position in combat, you can always grav jump away to safety.

If you keep the Armillary on an outpost, the Starborn will show up to attack the outpost regardless of where you are in the galaxy. If you’ve got time and resources invested in your outposts, this is a solid option if you can set strong defenses and crew members to protect it. This way, you can continue your intergalactic adventure and won’t have to worry about much.

You can also choose to keep the artifacts in your inventory instead of in the Armillary, but this will cause the Starborn to come and attack you more often. That’s regardless of if you’re on your ship in space or wandering a planet on foot.

Where Should You Build Your Armillary In Starfield?

If you’re trying to find the most ideal place to put the artifacts, we would recommend building the Armillary on your ship. This way, you can more actively fight to protect the artifacts, and it’ll give you a bit more action when you’re making your way across the Starmap.

That being said, if you’re looking for as much conflict as you can get, keep the artifacts in your inventory. Having more encounters with the Starborn will at least earn you more Quantum Essence for your powers, so you can reap some of the benefits of being followed.

Building the Armillary on an outpost will let you keep the artifacts in the back of your mind, but only for so long. You won’t be able to keep as close of an eye on them, and you’ll need a decent amount of firepower to keep the Starborn at bay. A single turret keeping watch just isn’t gonna cut it.

That’s all you need to know about where to build the Armillary in Starfield. If you want to step up your outpost game, check out our guide before just trying to settle without the proper preparation. That way, you can hide your artifacts in a maze of modules to really confuse the Starborn.