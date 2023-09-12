How Many Artifacts Are There in Starfield? Answered

Finding incredibly ancient artifacts is your central goal in Starfield, a scavenger hunt of sorts for the most advanced technology in the universe. Naturally, Constellation aren’t the only ones after the artifacts—the Starborn want them, too. Locating each one is like its own gauntlet, so just exactly how many artifacts are there in Starfield?

Note: The following guide contains minor spoilers for Starfield. You have been warned.

All Artifacts in Starfield, Answered

In Starfield, there are a total of 24 artifacts. Throughout the game, you’ll come across the following artifacts, all named after a letter of the Greek alphabet:

Artifact Alpha Artifact Beta Artifact Chi Artifact Delta Artifact Epsilon Artifact Eta Artifact Gamma Artifact Iota Artifact Kappa Artifact Lambda Artifact Mu Artifact Nu Artifact Omega Artifact Omicron Artifact Phi Artifact Pi Artifact Psi Artifact Rho Artifact Sigma Artifact Tau Artifact Theta Artifact Upsilon Artifact Xi Artifact Zeta

Now, you won’t be tasked with finding all of them. Some were already acquired by Constellation. You’ll collect just a handful, while the remaining artifacts are picked up other ways (we won’t say how, but know the Hunter is involved.)

Not only are the artifacts important for building the Armillary, they’re linked to Starborn Temples. Where there are Starborn Temples, there are Starborn powers.

You can’t just walk up to a temple and collect the power inside, not until you have the artifact that matches the temple. For example, Artifact Alpha allows you to access Temple Alpha. So, get out there and find those artifacts!

Now that you know how many artifacts there are in Starfield, you also get an idea of how many powers there are, too. You’ve got a lot of work cut out for you, but at least you’re aware of the endpoint, right? To ensure your journey goes off without a hitch, make sure find advanced weapons and the best ship while you’re at it.