Starfield Advanced Weapons: How to Get Them & What They Are

Starfield’s tier system features a variety of guns that excel in certain aspects, starting with the Base attribute during the beginning stages. However, as you advance in your level, you may get the chance to obtain the Advanced weapon type, improving your character’s battle strategy substantially. In this guide, we’ll explain what these tools are and where to find them.

What Are Advanced Weapons in Starfield? Answered

Advanced weapons are one of the most powerful tools in the game, with higher stats that surpass the Base, Calibrated, and Refined tiers. These items will showcase an ‘Advanced’ attribute in their name, and you can compare other variations of the gun to see how much it has improved with this feature. It is also the fourth-highest tier in the game, with Superior being the absolute best.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

These weapons may be associated with a rarity, including Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. While the tiers focus on better stats, an item’s rarity focuses more on additional modifications for the gun to enhance its capabilities.

How to Get Advanced Weapons in Starfield

Players can get Advanced weapons by traveling to worlds that range from Level 30 to 40. Sometimes, they can spawn at random levels, but they do seem to appear more frequently at these locations. Once you reach an area with this difficulty, you can start taking down enemies, unlocking storages with Digipicks, or check out the gear collection at a nearby shop.

Unfortunately, these weapons don’t have a set location on the map, so you must explore the planets to trigger their random appearance. If you are just starting out, you can still travel to high-level destinations at your own risk to possibly obtain end-game materials like the Advanced type. We recommend using the Digipick as much as possible since you’ll sometimes stumble upon a weapon’s case and other valuables.

That covers everything you need to know about the Advanced guns in Starfield. Those who want more insight into the game’s collection can check out our All Weapon Types guide or explore the relevant links below for additional tips and tricks.