Guides

All Weapon Types in Starfield

The details that count the most in combat.

All Weapon Types Starfield

The journey in Starfield is about more than just exploration and discovery; it is an adventure that is bound to be packed with danger. To ensure survival, players will have to get familiar with all sorts of weapons, and knowing everything about all weapon types in Starfield will go a long way in making sure you are always going to be the last one standing in a firefight.

Weapon Types in Starfield

In essence, all weapons in Starfield can be broadly categorized into these different types:

  • Ballistic weapons
  • Laser weapons
  • Particle Beam weapons
  • Electromagnetic weapons

As the name suggests, Ballistic weapons use projectiles and gunpowder to deal damage, while Laser and Particle Beam weapons deliver fatal beams of light. Lastly, Electromagnetic weapons are used to disable enemies instead of eliminating them outright. Naturally, the three groups each possess different pros and cons, and will also be more attuned to various set of stats that governs the efficiency in combat.

Beyond that, the actual weapon types can then be broken down into more categories that will give players a better understanding of how best to use them.

Pistols

Starfield Pistol
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

A reliable weapon for almost every situation, these well-rounded armaments can be further enhanced for stealth kills by installing suppression mods.

Weapon TypeName
BallisticAce Sidearm
BallisticDeadeye
BallisticElegance
BallisticEon
BallisticKeelhauler
BallisticMagshot
BallisticRattler
BallisticRazorback
BallisticRegulator
BallisticSidestar
BallisticSir Livingstone’s Pistol
BallisticSkip Shot Kraken
BallisticThe Prime
BallisticThe Zapper
BallisticUrban Eagle
LaserEmber
LaserSolstice
Particle BeamNovalight
Particle BeamThe Spacer
Particle BeamVa’ruun Starshard

Rifles

Similar to pistols but packing more range and higher fire rate, rifles are an important part of any arsenal, even if they are less accurate compared to the smaller firearms.

Weapon TypeName
BallisticAR-99
BallisticBeowulf
BallisticDrum Beat
BallisticFeather
BallisticFury
BallisticGrendel
BallisticHard Target
BallisticHead Ranger
BallisticHunterwulf
BallisticKodama
BallisticLawgiver
BallisticMaelstrom
BallisticMagpulse
BallisticMagshear
BallisticMagsniper
BallisticMarksman’s AA-99
BallisticMindtear
BallisticOld Earth Assault Rifle
BallisticOld Earth Hunting Rifle
BallisticPeacekeeper
BallisticPirate Legend
BallisticPower Beat
BallisticRevenant
BallisticThe Buzzcut
BallisticTombstone
LaserBrawler’s Equinox
LaserEquinox
LaserOrion
LaserUnmitigated Violence
Particle BeamEternity’s Gate
Particle BeamVa’ruun Inflictor

Shotguns

Starfield Shotgun
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Best used for close encounters, shotguns can easily lay waste to groups of enemies that like to close the distance a little too much. The smaller ammo capacity aside, this is a great weapon type to have at your disposal.

Weapon TypeName
BallisticBoom Boom
BallisticBreach
BallisticCoachman
BallisticExperiment A-7
BallisticOld Earth Shotgun
BallisticPacifier
BallisticRapidshot
BallisticShotty
Particle BeamBig Bang

Heavy Weapons

For overwhelming firepower, consider heavy weapons as part of the rotation. They can deal immense damage quickly, but that comes at a cost of weight and a relative lack of ammo to power them. They include:

  • Arc Welder
  • Ashta Tamer
  • Auto-Rivet
  • Bridger
  • Cutter
  • Heller’s Cutter
  • Magstorm
  • Microgun
  • N67 Smartgun
  • Poisonstorm

Melee Weapons

Starfield Melee Weapon
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

No ammo to worry about; melee weapons make it easy to destroy all opposition up close. Just make sure you are able to tank the damage that can occur when getting near your targets.

  • Barrow Knife
  • Combat Knife
  • Osmium Dagger
  • Rescue Axe
  • Ripshank
  • Tanto
  • UC Naval Cutlass
  • Va’ruun Painblade
  • Wakizashi

Electromagnetic Weapons

Non-lethal weapons that can be used to disable enemies rather than killing them, these are great for pacifist runs or just to make sure any foe stays down for the count. As of now, the Novablast Disruptor and to a smaller extent, the Brawler’s Equinox will fall into this category.

Weapons can also be further customized through modding to gain new characteristics, such as increased range or better handling, to better suit your play style.

Armed with everything important to know about all weapon types in Starfield, this should help make your adventures much easier. For more help with the game, check out other useful guides like how to get more ship parts and where to find caelumite. For everything else, be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information.

Related Posts

About the author

Jake Su

Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gatherer on consoles, and a part-time Steam Sale victim. He has a thing for Batman and awesome statues, and running out of space for both. Send help. Jake was a freelance writer for Twinfinite between 2021 to 2023 and specialized in writing detailed guides on every new release he could get his hands on.

More Stories by Jake Su

Comments