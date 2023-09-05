The journey in Starfield is about more than just exploration and discovery; it is an adventure that is bound to be packed with danger. To ensure survival, players will have to get familiar with all sorts of weapons, and knowing everything about all weapon types in Starfield will go a long way in making sure you are always going to be the last one standing in a firefight.

Weapon Types in Starfield

In essence, all weapons in Starfield can be broadly categorized into these different types:

Ballistic weapons

Laser weapons

Particle Beam weapons

Electromagnetic weapons

As the name suggests, Ballistic weapons use projectiles and gunpowder to deal damage, while Laser and Particle Beam weapons deliver fatal beams of light. Lastly, Electromagnetic weapons are used to disable enemies instead of eliminating them outright. Naturally, the three groups each possess different pros and cons, and will also be more attuned to various set of stats that governs the efficiency in combat.

Beyond that, the actual weapon types can then be broken down into more categories that will give players a better understanding of how best to use them.

Pistols

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

A reliable weapon for almost every situation, these well-rounded armaments can be further enhanced for stealth kills by installing suppression mods.

Weapon Type Name Ballistic Ace Sidearm Ballistic Deadeye Ballistic Elegance Ballistic Eon Ballistic Keelhauler Ballistic Magshot Ballistic Rattler Ballistic Razorback Ballistic Regulator Ballistic Sidestar Ballistic Sir Livingstone’s Pistol Ballistic Skip Shot Kraken Ballistic The Prime Ballistic The Zapper Ballistic Urban Eagle Laser Ember Laser Solstice Particle Beam Novalight Particle Beam The Spacer Particle Beam Va’ruun Starshard

Rifles

Similar to pistols but packing more range and higher fire rate, rifles are an important part of any arsenal, even if they are less accurate compared to the smaller firearms.

Weapon Type Name Ballistic AR-99 Ballistic Beowulf Ballistic Drum Beat Ballistic Feather Ballistic Fury Ballistic Grendel Ballistic Hard Target Ballistic Head Ranger Ballistic Hunterwulf Ballistic Kodama Ballistic Lawgiver Ballistic Maelstrom Ballistic Magpulse Ballistic Magshear Ballistic Magsniper Ballistic Marksman’s AA-99 Ballistic Mindtear Ballistic Old Earth Assault Rifle Ballistic Old Earth Hunting Rifle Ballistic Peacekeeper Ballistic Pirate Legend Ballistic Power Beat Ballistic Revenant Ballistic The Buzzcut Ballistic Tombstone Laser Brawler’s Equinox Laser Equinox Laser Orion Laser Unmitigated Violence Particle Beam Eternity’s Gate Particle Beam Va’ruun Inflictor

Shotguns

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Best used for close encounters, shotguns can easily lay waste to groups of enemies that like to close the distance a little too much. The smaller ammo capacity aside, this is a great weapon type to have at your disposal.

Weapon Type Name Ballistic Boom Boom Ballistic Breach Ballistic Coachman Ballistic Experiment A-7 Ballistic Old Earth Shotgun Ballistic Pacifier Ballistic Rapidshot Ballistic Shotty Particle Beam Big Bang

Heavy Weapons

For overwhelming firepower, consider heavy weapons as part of the rotation. They can deal immense damage quickly, but that comes at a cost of weight and a relative lack of ammo to power them. They include:

Arc Welder

Ashta Tamer

Auto-Rivet

Bridger

Cutter

Heller’s Cutter

Magstorm

Microgun

N67 Smartgun

Poisonstorm

Melee Weapons

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

No ammo to worry about; melee weapons make it easy to destroy all opposition up close. Just make sure you are able to tank the damage that can occur when getting near your targets.

Barrow Knife

Combat Knife

Osmium Dagger

Rescue Axe

Ripshank

Tanto

UC Naval Cutlass

Va’ruun Painblade

Wakizashi

Electromagnetic Weapons

Non-lethal weapons that can be used to disable enemies rather than killing them, these are great for pacifist runs or just to make sure any foe stays down for the count. As of now, the Novablast Disruptor and to a smaller extent, the Brawler’s Equinox will fall into this category.

Weapons can also be further customized through modding to gain new characteristics, such as increased range or better handling, to better suit your play style.

