The journey in Starfield is about more than just exploration and discovery; it is an adventure that is bound to be packed with danger. To ensure survival, players will have to get familiar with all sorts of weapons, and knowing everything about all weapon types in Starfield will go a long way in making sure you are always going to be the last one standing in a firefight.
Weapon Types in Starfield
In essence, all weapons in Starfield can be broadly categorized into these different types:
- Ballistic weapons
- Laser weapons
- Particle Beam weapons
- Electromagnetic weapons
As the name suggests, Ballistic weapons use projectiles and gunpowder to deal damage, while Laser and Particle Beam weapons deliver fatal beams of light. Lastly, Electromagnetic weapons are used to disable enemies instead of eliminating them outright. Naturally, the three groups each possess different pros and cons, and will also be more attuned to various set of stats that governs the efficiency in combat.
Beyond that, the actual weapon types can then be broken down into more categories that will give players a better understanding of how best to use them.
Pistols
A reliable weapon for almost every situation, these well-rounded armaments can be further enhanced for stealth kills by installing suppression mods.
|Weapon Type
|Name
|Ballistic
|Ace Sidearm
|Ballistic
|Deadeye
|Ballistic
|Elegance
|Ballistic
|Eon
|Ballistic
|Keelhauler
|Ballistic
|Magshot
|Ballistic
|Rattler
|Ballistic
|Razorback
|Ballistic
|Regulator
|Ballistic
|Sidestar
|Ballistic
|Sir Livingstone’s Pistol
|Ballistic
|Skip Shot Kraken
|Ballistic
|The Prime
|Ballistic
|The Zapper
|Ballistic
|Urban Eagle
|Laser
|Ember
|Laser
|Solstice
|Particle Beam
|Novalight
|Particle Beam
|The Spacer
|Particle Beam
|Va’ruun Starshard
Rifles
Similar to pistols but packing more range and higher fire rate, rifles are an important part of any arsenal, even if they are less accurate compared to the smaller firearms.
|Weapon Type
|Name
|Ballistic
|AR-99
|Ballistic
|Beowulf
|Ballistic
|Drum Beat
|Ballistic
|Feather
|Ballistic
|Fury
|Ballistic
|Grendel
|Ballistic
|Hard Target
|Ballistic
|Head Ranger
|Ballistic
|Hunterwulf
|Ballistic
|Kodama
|Ballistic
|Lawgiver
|Ballistic
|Maelstrom
|Ballistic
|Magpulse
|Ballistic
|Magshear
|Ballistic
|Magsniper
|Ballistic
|Marksman’s AA-99
|Ballistic
|Mindtear
|Ballistic
|Old Earth Assault Rifle
|Ballistic
|Old Earth Hunting Rifle
|Ballistic
|Peacekeeper
|Ballistic
|Pirate Legend
|Ballistic
|Power Beat
|Ballistic
|Revenant
|Ballistic
|The Buzzcut
|Ballistic
|Tombstone
|Laser
|Brawler’s Equinox
|Laser
|Equinox
|Laser
|Orion
|Laser
|Unmitigated Violence
|Particle Beam
|Eternity’s Gate
|Particle Beam
|Va’ruun Inflictor
Shotguns
Best used for close encounters, shotguns can easily lay waste to groups of enemies that like to close the distance a little too much. The smaller ammo capacity aside, this is a great weapon type to have at your disposal.
|Weapon Type
|Name
|Ballistic
|Boom Boom
|Ballistic
|Breach
|Ballistic
|Coachman
|Ballistic
|Experiment A-7
|Ballistic
|Old Earth Shotgun
|Ballistic
|Pacifier
|Ballistic
|Rapidshot
|Ballistic
|Shotty
|Particle Beam
|Big Bang
Heavy Weapons
For overwhelming firepower, consider heavy weapons as part of the rotation. They can deal immense damage quickly, but that comes at a cost of weight and a relative lack of ammo to power them. They include:
- Arc Welder
- Ashta Tamer
- Auto-Rivet
- Bridger
- Cutter
- Heller’s Cutter
- Magstorm
- Microgun
- N67 Smartgun
- Poisonstorm
Melee Weapons
No ammo to worry about; melee weapons make it easy to destroy all opposition up close. Just make sure you are able to tank the damage that can occur when getting near your targets.
- Barrow Knife
- Combat Knife
- Osmium Dagger
- Rescue Axe
- Ripshank
- Tanto
- UC Naval Cutlass
- Va’ruun Painblade
- Wakizashi
Electromagnetic Weapons
Non-lethal weapons that can be used to disable enemies rather than killing them, these are great for pacifist runs or just to make sure any foe stays down for the count. As of now, the Novablast Disruptor and to a smaller extent, the Brawler’s Equinox will fall into this category.
Weapons can also be further customized through modding to gain new characteristics, such as increased range or better handling, to better suit your play style.
Armed with everything important to know about all weapon types in Starfield, this should help make your adventures much easier. Weapons can also be further customized through modding to gain new characteristics, such as increased range or better handling, to better suit your play style.