Can You Recruit The Hunter to Your Crew in Starfield? Answered

Let’s not beat around the bush here. The coolest person hanging around in Jemison’s Viewport bar is The Hunter. He’s all clad in black, has a broken helmet, and a gruff-sounding voice. As soon as I laid eyes on this majestic-looking bounty hunter, I knew I wanted this guy blasting aliens and Crimson Fleet baddies by my side. So, can you recruit Hunter in Starfield? Well, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Can You Hire Hunter in Starfield?

Unfortunately, no, The Hunter character cannot be recruited to your crew or hired as a companion in Starfield. When you first initially talk to him, he’ll make a comment about almost engaging in a proper conversation with you and then will refuse to talk with you again properly.

That means that you’ll be left with hiring some proper plain-Jane people to your ship’s crew, or so you can assign them out to an Outpost.

Why Can’t The Hunter Be Recruited?

We’re not going to spoil things too much in this post, but it’s because The Hunter actually plays a fairly significant role in Starfield’s story. As you progress through the main quests, he’ll pop up and will end up getting embroiled in everything going on with the artifact. Specifically, he shows up in a big way during the ‘Unearthed’ quest. You can check out our guide on whether to side with The Hunter or The Emissary in Starfield, should you want more details. Just be warned of the spoilers that await you.

There you have it! I’m sorry I have to be the bearer of bad news this time around. I, too, wanted the creepy ex-bounty hunter to join my ship’s crew in Starfield. But it just wasn’t meant to be. I imagine in another life, we’d have been the bestest of buds.

