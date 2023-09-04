Should You Side With The Emissary or The Hunter in Starfield? Answered

Towards the end of the main storyline in Starfield, you’ll be faced with a whole host of tough decisions. They’re especially tough because they’re all valid choices, and it’s hard to determine which is best for you. If you’re wondering whether you should side with The Emissary or The Hunter in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

What Happens If You Choose The Emissary in Starfield

After exploring the NASA base on Earth in Starfield, both The Emissary and The Hunter will ask to speak with you and force you to make a choice. To side with The Emissary, pick the following dialogue option:

The Emissary is right. The artifacts need to be in the right hands.

If you choose The Emissary, they’ll show up to help you fight off other enemy ships in space, and also in the final mission, where they’ll help you defeat The Hunter.

After defeating The Hunter, you’ll get the Unmitigated Violence laser rifle with the following stats:

Base Damage: 125 ENGY

Mag: 50

Fire Rate: 33

Range: 523

Accuracy: 77%

Frenzy: Small chance to frenzy a target.

Radioactive: Randomly deals radioactive damage and demoralizes the target.

Instigating: Deals double damage to targets with full health.

What Happens If You Choose The Hunter in Starfield

On the flipside, choosing The Hunter requires you to pick the following dialogue option:

The Hunter is right. The only real rule is who gets all the Artifacts first.

Choosing The Hunter will open up a new mission objective for you where he asks you to kill Keeper Aquilus before the final mission. You can handle this in one of two ways: by actually killing him, or convinving him to go into hiding.

Similarly, The Hunter will also aid you in the final battle against The Emissary. In addition to that, you’ll get the Eternity’s Gate particle beam rifle with the following stats:

Base Damage: 17 PHYS, 50 ENGY

Mag: 20

Fire Rate: 25

Range: 60

Accuracy: 81.6%

Handloading: Volatile rounds that are designed to pack a bigger punch, but aren’t as stable and can fail on occasion.

What Happens If You Don’t Pick Either One?

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Finally, it is also possible to deny both The Emissary and The Hunter. Doing so will cause both of them to join forces against you in the final mission, making for a much tougher boss fight. However, if you choose to go your own way, you’ll be able to get both legendary weapons instead of just the one.

Which Should You Pick?

We recommend not picking The Emissary or The Hunter, and choosing to forge your own path instead. Not only does this make for a more satisfying ending, you also get to grab both legendary weapons instead of having to pick one or the other.

In addition to that, while the two beings will join forces against you, the boss fight isn’t insurmountable and can still be managed fairly easily as long as you’ve leveled up enough. Because of that, we’d recommend choosing to reject both of them.

That’s all you need to know about choosing The Emissary or The Hunter in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.