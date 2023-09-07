How to Equip & Use Starborn Powers in Starfield

As you make your way through the Constellation quests, you’ll soon bump into a new race called the Starborn. They’re not exactly the friendliest folks in the universe, but as you progress through the missions Into the Unknown and Power From Beyond, you’ll learn a little more about them and gain access to some magic powers related to the mysterious race. So, if you’re wondering how to equip and use Starborn powers in Starfield, here’s how.

How to Equip Starborn Powers

Once you’ve visited your first shrine at Temple Eta, scanned for anomalies, and unlocked your first Starborn power during Into the Unknown, a new section on your radial menu will be made available. This section is called Powers and can be found at the top of your in-game menu.

Select it and you’ll bring up a new menu, which is where you’ll find all the Powers you’ve collected throughout your playthrough. You’ll soon unlock even more powers and once you’re ready, you can change your current power by hovering your reticle over the one that you want and pressing the A button.

Furthermore, you can also Favorite Starborn powers and hotkey them onto your quick swap menu by pressing the Y button. This means that you’ll be able to select the power much easier during gameplay by pressing the d-pad.

How to Use Starborn Powers

To use the Starborn power that you have equipped, simply press the RB and LB buttons at the same time. Depending on what power you have selected, this will initiate your new magic.

Outside of your the first time gaining the new power, the game doesn’t tell you how to use it. So, if you’re anything like us, it’s quite easy to forget how to use them.

All Starborn Powers & What They Do

There are a staggering 24 Starborn powers to unlock in Starfield, and they’re as follows:

Alien Reanimation – Resurrects a dead alien to fight for you.

– Resurrects a dead alien to fight for you. Anti-Gravity Field – Creates an area of low gravity that leaves your enemies vulnerable as they float in mid-air.

– Creates an area of low gravity that leaves your enemies vulnerable as they float in mid-air. Creators’ Peace – Disarms nearby enemies.

– Disarms nearby enemies. Create Vacuum – Cuts O2 supply for nearby enemies.

– Cuts O2 supply for nearby enemies. Earthbound – Alter the gravity so that it becomes like earth for a short duration.

– Alter the gravity so that it becomes like earth for a short duration. Elemental Pull – Breaks up inorganic resources and pulls them towards you.

– Breaks up inorganic resources and pulls them towards you. Eternal Harvest – Regrows any flora around you that has been harvested.

– Regrows any flora around you that has been harvested. Grav Dash – Pushes you forward with great force and increases your damage output.

– Pushes you forward with great force and increases your damage output. Gravity Wave – Launches a wave that staggers and knocks down nearby adversaries.

– Launches a wave that staggers and knocks down nearby adversaries. Gravity Well – Creates an area of dense gravity that pulls in and crushes anything near to it.

– Creates an area of dense gravity that pulls in and crushes anything near to it. Inner Demon – Forces an enemy to confront their inner demons, which spawns an identical enemy that attacks them.

– Forces an enemy to confront their inner demons, which spawns an identical enemy that attacks them. Life Forced – Drains the life force out of one being and heals another.

– Drains the life force out of one being and heals another. Moon Form – Root yourself in place and increase your resistance to all damage.

– Root yourself in place and increase your resistance to all damage. Parallel Self – Spawns a duplicate copy of you that fights enemies for a duration.

– Spawns a duplicate copy of you that fights enemies for a duration. Particle Beam – Shoots out a large beam of energy that deals damage.

– Shoots out a large beam of energy that deals damage. Personal Atmosphere – Creates an area of unlimited oxygen for a short duration.

– Creates an area of unlimited oxygen for a short duration. Phased Time – This Starborn power slows down time.

– This Starborn power slows down time. Precognition – See into the future and reveal what actions NPCs will do.

– See into the future and reveal what actions NPCs will do. Reactive Shield – Creates a shield that protects you from enemy projectiles.

– Creates a shield that protects you from enemy projectiles. Sense Star Stuff – Detect nearby life for a duration.

– Detect nearby life for a duration. Solar Flare – Emit a burst of energy that damages foes.

– Emit a burst of energy that damages foes. Sunless Space – Unleash a ball of ice that can freeze enemies.

– Unleash a ball of ice that can freeze enemies. Supernova – Emit a burst of energy that deals massive damage.

– Emit a burst of energy that deals massive damage. Void Form – Become invisible for a short duration.

So, there you have it, folks. That's everything you need to know about how to equip and use Starborn powers in Starfield.