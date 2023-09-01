Where to Sell Items in Starfield, Explained

Your journey across the stars may be fraught with danger, there’s a lot of downtime in-between the life-threatening battles. Indeed, a core part of the experience in Bethesda Game Studios’ cosmic RPG is the fact that can magpie almost anything you can pick up. Thing is, all these random knick-knacks can prove unwieldy, especially if you become over-encumbered. So, if you’re looking to lighten the load, you may be wondering where to sell items in Starfield. That’s where we come in. Let’s get started!

Where Do I Go to Sell Items in Starfield?

To sell items in Starfield, you’ll want to head to a shop or merchant, and these folks are usually found in towns or cities. However, much like the studio’s post-apocalyptic series Fallout, traders largely specialise in different types of items. As a result, traders only buy and sell specific items that they specialise in.

For instance, Reliant Medical is a clinic you can visit across the many cities in Starfield. Inside, you’ll find a Doctor who you can trade with, though they only specialise in Aid items. In other words, they’ll only buy and sell Aid items like Amp, Battlestims, Med Packs etc.

Likewise, if you visit a clothes shop like Eit Clothiers on Jemison, they’ll only buy and sell Apparel like Corpo Salary Suits or White Neocity Ponchos.

Image Source: Twinfintie via Bethesda Game Studios

However, the key to selling lots of items that you’ve looted is to find a shop that trades in all types of items. In this scenario, you’ll need to visit general stores like Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City or Jemison Mercantile on planet Jemison. These are your best bets for offloading lots and lots of different types of goods. Plus, it saves you time from having to go from store to store to sell specific items.

So, there you have it, folks. We hope this helped to clue you in on where to sell items in Starfield. For more, here’s how to power up your gravity drive and how to holster your weapon. Otherwise, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.