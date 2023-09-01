How to Holster & Put Away Weapons in Starfield

While there are plenty of main story quests to sink your teeth into in Starfield, sometimes the most enjoyable thing to do is immerse yourself in the world by wandering the streets of the game’s various cities. Of course, things can feel a bit weird, though, if your character’s walking around, arms outstretched pointing a weapon directly in front of them. Fortunately, there is a way to put away your weapon, or ‘sheathe’ it in Starfield, and it’s easy enough to do once you know how.

Holstering Weapons in Starfield Controls

To holster your weapon simply press and hold the X button on an Xbox controller, or press and hold R on your keyboard. After about a second, your character will sheath their weapon, meaning it won’t be randomly sticking out in front of you as you’re walking down the bustling streets of New Atlantis.

Is there any gameplay benefit to holstering your weapon? Not really, it just helps improve the immersion of the game. How many people do you see in sci-fi movies, casually walking down a street teeming with civilians with their gun pointing directly ahead of them as if they’re about to engage in all-out war? That’s right, not many!

It is possible to rebind the control for holstering weapons. All you need to do is go into the ‘Settings’ menu,

Just like that, you’re ready to finally put your weapons away and act like a normal, civilized person in Starfield. That is, when you’re not nailing Terromorphs or Space Pirates in the face.

