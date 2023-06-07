What Is the Next FIFA 23 Team of the Season (TOTS)? Answered

EA Sports

FIFA 23’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promo event is well underway, giving Ultimate Team players a series of blue, boosted and brilliant teams based on real-life stars from the world’s biggest leagues. But what is the next Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Next Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Right now, the next Team of the Season in FIFA 23 is believed to be the Ultimate TOTS. Typically, this is a re-release of the best cards from across multiple TOTSs, packaged up in one ‘Ultimate’ team.

We don’t have confirmation of the cards that’ll be making (re)appearances, but we certainly expect the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and more to make the cut.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

It’s not quite that simple though. We usually receive a few more TOTS that we haven’t seen at this point in FIFA 23. Specifically, a ‘Rest of the World’ TOTS is usually released to celebrate players outside of the world’s biggest and best leagues.

Similarly, a Belgian Pro League TOTS has been released in past FIFA iterations, but there’s no word on one for FIFA 23 just yet. In short, there’s still some things we don’t know.

We’ve even had rumors of an TOTS ICONs at some point – joining the new ICON series we’ve seen across FUT 23. ICONs have been overhauled this year in a way we’ve never seen before, with different versions to accompany promos. For example, we’ve seen FUT Birthday ICONs and Trophy Titans ICONs.

When Is the Next TOTS?

Given the most recent Team of the Season – for Italy’s Serie A – released on June 2, we expect the upcoming TOTS to release on June 9, at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST.

Each has been in FIFA 23 for a week before it is replaced by the next TOTS. That has been true of every Team of the Season so far. They’re listed below:

FIFA 23 Team of the Season Release Date Community TOTS April 28 Eredivise TOTS April 28 Premier League TOTS May 5 EFL TOTS May 7 Bundesliga TOTS May 12 Saudi League TOTS May 14 La Liga TOTS May 19 MLS TOTS May 21 Ligue 1 TOTS May 26 Super Lig (Turkey) TOTS May 28 Serie A TOTS June 2 Liga Portugal TOTS June 4 Ultimate TOTS (Expected) June 9 (Expected)

That’s everything there is to know about the next Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Naturally, we’ll have the next TOTS covered in detail when EA confirm it, so stay tuned to Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts