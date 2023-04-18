FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS): Nominees, How To Vote, Dates & More
Next FIFA 23 TOTS is a big one: the Premier League Team of the Season.
FIFA 23’s Team of the Season promo kicked off with the reveal of the Community TOTS and second up is the Premier League. As we’ve seen with previous teams and come to expect of Ultimate Team TOTS, the community get their say and vote players into their respective teams. This is all there is on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Premier League TOTS, including dates, how to vote and all the nominees.
PL TOTS: FIFA 23 Nominees Revealed
On April 17, EA revealed all the nominees for the Premier League team. As ever, they’re divided by position and, because they’re derived from the best performers in real-life football, they’re dominated by the best players from the most high performing teams. The full nominees in FIFA 23 are as follows.
Goalkeepers
- Nick Pope – Newcastle United
- Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Bernd Leno – Fulham
- Kepa – Chelsea
Defenders
- Gabriel – Arsenal
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United
- Sven Botman – Newcastle United
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal
- Thiago Silva – Chelsea
- Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United
- Ben Mee – Brentford
- Luke Shaw – Manchester United
- Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur
- Rúben Dias – Manchester City
Midfielders
- Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Casemiro – Manchester United
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United
- Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Palhinha – Fulham
- James Maddison – Leicester City
- Solly March – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur
Attackers
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
- Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
- Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Miguel Almirón – Newcastle United
- Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
- Kai Havertz – Chelsea
- Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
- Darwin Núñez – Liverpool
Some, like Man City’s Erling Haaland or Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, seem likely but because it’s a voting process, we’d encourage players not to get ahead of themselves and anticipate any being included for certain.
How to Vote For Premier League Team of the Season
To vote is incredibly simple and follows the same pattern we saw with Community TOTS. Follow the steps below to have your say:
- Head over to the EA website for PL TOTS.
- Make your picks using the team and card templates, dragging and dropping players as required (1x GK, 4x Defenders, 3x Midfielders and 3x Attackers).
- Agree to EA’s T&Cs.
- Submit your vote!
FIFA 23 PL TOTS Dates
The vote is currently open having become available on April 17. Voting for the Premier League TOTS will shut on Thursday 20th April at 6pm BST. If players don’t cast their votes by then, they’ll have to wait until the next TOTS to have their say and impact the cards released in game.
We don’t know exactly when the PL TOTS is set to release in-game. Once Trophy Titans has wrapped up we expect Community Team of the Season to be added and have a week or so as the dominant promo before being usurped. As a result, a date of April 28 seems a fair prediction, but this will naturally remain unconfirmed until EA make it official.
That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23’s Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS). Be sure to check back to this page and Twinfinite for the latest on every FIFA 23 TOTS.
