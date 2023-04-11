FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season (TOTS): Nominees, How To Vote, Dates & More
FIFA 23 Team of the Season is coming, starting with Community TOTS!
FIFA 23’s Team of the Season (TOTS) is upon us, with incredible boosted cards from a huge variety of the world’s best leagues chalked to come in future weeks and months. As has become established formula, the promo will begin with a Community team. Here’s everything to know about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Community TOTS, including dates, how to vote and all the nominees.
What Is Community Team of the Season?
The Community TOTS is the one that generally opens the Team of the Season promos in Ultimate Team and, as it sounds, it’s decided by the entire community. It’s made up of players who are set to miss out on being included in their respective leagues’ TOTS, but can still grab a great boosted card if they’re voted in by the FIFA community.
That’s another defining aspect of the team – it’s entirely decided by the community and a voting system. That’s why there’s so many nominees to begin with.
FIFA 23 Community TOTS Nominees
The full list of Community TOTS nominees were revealed by EA on April 10. As ever, they’re divided by position and split into Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders and Attackers. They’re detailed in full below:
Goalkeepers:
- David De Gea – Manchester United
- Yann Sommer – Bayern München
- Alban Lafont – FC Nantes
- Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli
- Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb
- Rodrigo Rey – Independiente
- Harry Lewis – Bradford City
Defenders:
- Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
- Danilo – Juventus
- Nuno Santos – Sporting CP
- James Tavernier – Rangers
- Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord
- Gayà – Valencia CF
- Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia M’gladbach
- Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor
- Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica
- Min Jae Kim – Napoli
- Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes
- Nathan Aké – Manchester City
- Axel Disasi – AS Monaco
- Christopher Trimmel – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina
- Jonathan Gradit – RC Lens
- Stefan Bell – 1. FSV Mainz 05
- Oumar Solet – RB Salzburg
- Milan van Ewijk – sc Heerenveen
- Saud Abdulhamid – Al Hilal
- Maxim De Cuyper – Westerlo
- Leif Davis – Ipswich Town
- Kylian Kaïboué – SC Bastia
- Robin Fellhauer – SV Elversberg
Midfielders:
- Daniel Parejo – Villarreal CF
- Kingsley Coman – Bayern München
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr
- Declan Rice – West Ham United
- Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
- Yannick Gerhardt – VfL Wolfsburg
- Ricardo Horta – Braga
- Ismaël Bennacer – Milan
- Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal CF
- Otávio – FC Porto
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Inter
- Junya Ito – Stade de Reims
- Merino – Real Sociedad
- Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United
- Khéphren Thuram – OGC Nice
- Lee Jae Sung – 1. FSV Mainz 05
- Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv
- Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasaray
- Enzo Le Fée – FC Lorient
- Josué – Legia Warszawa
- Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders
- Joey Veerman – PSV
- Isi – Rayo Vallecano
- Ritsu Doan – SC Freiburg
- Gedson Fernandes – Beşiktaş
- Josh Brownhill – Burnley
- Soufiane Rahimi – Al Ain FC (UAE)
- Myrto Uzuni – Granada CF
- Joelinton – Newcastle United
- Viktor Claesson – FC København
- Sin Jin Ho – Incheon United
- Mike Trésor – Genk
- Reo Hatate – Celtic
- Max Meyer – FC Luzern
- Moisés Caicedo – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Hugo Vetlesen – FK Bodø/Glimt
- Samuel Gustafson – BK Häcken
- Jan Niklas Beste – 1. FC Heidenheim
- Mads Bidstrup – FC Nordsjælland
- Gabri Veiga – RC Celta de Vigo
Attackers:
- Dušan Tadić – Ajax
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid
- Levi García – AEK
- Gonçalo Ramos – Benfica
- Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal
- Deulofeu – Udinese
- Gianluca Lapadula – Cagliari
- Terem Moffi – OGC Nice
- Morata – Atlético de Madrid
- Haji Wright – Antalyaspor
- Aitor – Panathinaikos
- Alexis Sánchez – Olympique de Marseille
- Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien
- Breel Embolo – AS Monaco
- Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns
- Jota – Celtic
- Sheraldo Becker – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Vedat Muriqi – RCD Mallorca
- Lallianzuala Chhangte – Mumbai City FC
- Cucho Hernández – Columbus Crew
- Jean-Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys
- Armand Laurienté – Sassuolo
- Adama Traoré – Ferencvárosi TC
- Tomáš Čvančara – Sparta Praha
- Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
- João Pedro – Watford
- Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers
- Denis Alibec – Farul Constanța
How To Vote in FIFA 23 Community TOTS
Now you know who’s nominated, there’s the small matter of voting. To do so is incredibly simple and requires players to follow the steps outlined below:
- Head to the EA Community TOTS website.
- Build your team, selecting players in each category. Drag and drop them into the team template. (1x GK, 4x Defenders, 3x Midfielders & 3x Attackers).
- Accept EA’s Terms and Conditions.
- Submit your vote!
FIFA 23 Community TOTS Dates
We don’t have these confirmed just yet, but most promos generally begin on Fridays. Given the voting is now open, we expect Community Team of the Season to be added to FIFA 23 on Friday April 14, 2023.
There’s also generally a week for each team, so we expect the Community team to wrap on April 21, at which point it will be replaced by a domestic league – probably the Premier League. We also expect a series of SBCs, Objectives and Milestone rewards to complete.
That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23’s Community Team of the Season (TOTS). Be sure to check back to this page and Twinfinite for the latest on every FIFA 23 TOTS.
- Cheapest 86+ Rated FIFA 23 Players for SBCs
- FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Ultimate Team Promo: Dates, ICONs, HEROs & More
- 10 Things EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Needs To Build On FIFA 23
- FIFA 23 Team of the Week (FUT TOTW) 23 Revealed: De Bruyne, Benzema & Leao
- FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC: Cheapest Solutions & Rewards (April 4)