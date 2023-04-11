FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season (TOTS): Nominees, How To Vote, Dates & More

EA Sports

FIFA 23’s Team of the Season (TOTS) is upon us, with incredible boosted cards from a huge variety of the world’s best leagues chalked to come in future weeks and months. As has become established formula, the promo will begin with a Community team. Here’s everything to know about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Community TOTS, including dates, how to vote and all the nominees.

What Is Community Team of the Season?

The Community TOTS is the one that generally opens the Team of the Season promos in Ultimate Team and, as it sounds, it’s decided by the entire community. It’s made up of players who are set to miss out on being included in their respective leagues’ TOTS, but can still grab a great boosted card if they’re voted in by the FIFA community.

That’s another defining aspect of the team – it’s entirely decided by the community and a voting system. That’s why there’s so many nominees to begin with.

FIFA 23 Community TOTS Nominees

The full list of Community TOTS nominees were revealed by EA on April 10. As ever, they’re divided by position and split into Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders and Attackers. They’re detailed in full below:

Goalkeepers:

David De Gea – Manchester United

Yann Sommer – Bayern München

Alban Lafont – FC Nantes

Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli

Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb

Rodrigo Rey – Independiente

Harry Lewis – Bradford City

Defenders:

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

Danilo – Juventus

Nuno Santos – Sporting CP

James Tavernier – Rangers

Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord

Gayà – Valencia CF

Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia M’gladbach

Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor

Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica

Min Jae Kim – Napoli

Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes

Nathan Aké – Manchester City

Axel Disasi – AS Monaco

Christopher Trimmel – 1. FC Union Berlin

Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina

Jonathan Gradit – RC Lens

Stefan Bell – 1. FSV Mainz 05

Oumar Solet – RB Salzburg

Milan van Ewijk – sc Heerenveen

Saud Abdulhamid – Al Hilal

Maxim De Cuyper – Westerlo

Leif Davis – Ipswich Town

Kylian Kaïboué – SC Bastia

Robin Fellhauer – SV Elversberg

Midfielders:

Daniel Parejo – Villarreal CF

Kingsley Coman – Bayern München

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr

Declan Rice – West Ham United

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

Yannick Gerhardt – VfL Wolfsburg

Ricardo Horta – Braga

Ismaël Bennacer – Milan

Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal CF

Otávio – FC Porto

Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Inter

Junya Ito – Stade de Reims

Merino – Real Sociedad

Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United

Khéphren Thuram – OGC Nice

Lee Jae Sung – 1. FSV Mainz 05

Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv

Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasaray

Enzo Le Fée – FC Lorient

Josué – Legia Warszawa

Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders

Joey Veerman – PSV

Isi – Rayo Vallecano

Ritsu Doan – SC Freiburg

Gedson Fernandes – Beşiktaş

Josh Brownhill – Burnley

Soufiane Rahimi – Al Ain FC (UAE)

Myrto Uzuni – Granada CF

Joelinton – Newcastle United

Viktor Claesson – FC København

Sin Jin Ho – Incheon United

Mike Trésor – Genk

Reo Hatate – Celtic

Max Meyer – FC Luzern

Moisés Caicedo – Brighton & Hove Albion

Hugo Vetlesen – FK Bodø/Glimt

Samuel Gustafson – BK Häcken

Jan Niklas Beste – 1. FC Heidenheim

Mads Bidstrup – FC Nordsjælland

Gabri Veiga – RC Celta de Vigo

Attackers:

Dušan Tadić – Ajax

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Levi García – AEK

Gonçalo Ramos – Benfica

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

Deulofeu – Udinese

Gianluca Lapadula – Cagliari

Terem Moffi – OGC Nice

Morata – Atlético de Madrid

Haji Wright – Antalyaspor

Aitor – Panathinaikos

Alexis Sánchez – Olympique de Marseille

Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien

Breel Embolo – AS Monaco

Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns

Jota – Celtic

Sheraldo Becker – 1. FC Union Berlin

Vedat Muriqi – RCD Mallorca

Lallianzuala Chhangte – Mumbai City FC

Cucho Hernández – Columbus Crew

Jean-Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys

Armand Laurienté – Sassuolo

Adama Traoré – Ferencvárosi TC

Tomáš Čvančara – Sparta Praha

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

João Pedro – Watford

Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers

Denis Alibec – Farul Constanța

🔵 SZN is coming ⚡️



Your vote, your voice, your #TOTS 🗳️



Cast your ballot and help decide the #FIFA23 Community Team of the Season: https://t.co/mDgce8ww0D pic.twitter.com/2bTAW6Wvci — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 10, 2023

How To Vote in FIFA 23 Community TOTS

Now you know who’s nominated, there’s the small matter of voting. To do so is incredibly simple and requires players to follow the steps outlined below:

Head to the EA Community TOTS website. Build your team, selecting players in each category. Drag and drop them into the team template. (1x GK, 4x Defenders, 3x Midfielders & 3x Attackers). Accept EA’s Terms and Conditions. Submit your vote!

We don’t have these confirmed just yet, but most promos generally begin on Fridays. Given the voting is now open, we expect Community Team of the Season to be added to FIFA 23 on Friday April 14, 2023.

There’s also generally a week for each team, so we expect the Community team to wrap on April 21, at which point it will be replaced by a domestic league – probably the Premier League. We also expect a series of SBCs, Objectives and Milestone rewards to complete.

That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23’s Community Team of the Season (TOTS). Be sure to check back to this page and Twinfinite for the latest on every FIFA 23 TOTS.

