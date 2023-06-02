FIFA 23 Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: Leão, Osimhen, Tomori & More

EA Sports

Another week means another FIFA 23 Team of the Season for fans to enjoy; this time it’s the turn of Italy’s Serie A. Like other teams, it’s a celebration of the standout stars from the Italian top flight, with a plethora of boosted blue cards. Here’s everything there is to know about the Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including players, dates and TOTS Moments cards.

FIFA 23 Serie A Team of the Season Revealed

On June 2, EA revealed the Serie A Team of the Season. It replaces Ligue 1’s TOTS in-game. Unsurprisingly, it’s headlined by Napoli players after they won their first Serie A title in over 30 years. Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kim Min Jae (also in the Community TOTS) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo all represent the title winners in the TOTS.

Elsewhere, AC Milan superstar Rafael Leão boasts a massively boosted card, while AS Roma’s Paulo Dybala and FUT legend Theo Hernandez also make the cut. The TOTS Moments cards are thrown the way of Ángel Di María, Fikayo Tomori and Juan Cuadrado.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The full FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS is listed below:

Rafael Leão – AC Milan – LW – 97 OVR

Victor Osimhen – Napoli – ST – 97 OVR

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli – LW – 96 OVR

Lautaro Martinez – Inter – ST – 96 OVR

Paulo Dybala – AS Roma – CF – 95 OVR

Nicolo Barella – Inter – CM – 95 OVR

Theo Hernández – AC Milan – LB – 94 OVR

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus – CM – 94 OVR

Chris Smalling – AS Roma – CB – 94 OVR

Gleison Bremer – Juventus – CB – 93 OVR

Wojciech Szczęsny – Juventus – GK – 93 OVR

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan – CM – 92 OVR

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli – RB – 92 OVR

Gabriel Strefezza – Lecce – RW – 90 OVR

Kim Min Jae – Napoli – CB – 89 OVR

Ángel Di María – Juventus – CF – 93 OVR (TOTS Moments)

(TOTS Moments) Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan – CB – 92 OVR (TOTS Moments)

(TOTS Moments) Juan Cuadrado – Juventus – RM – 91 OVR (TOTS Moments)

Naturally – and as we’ve seen with other Team of the Seasons – more cards will be added in-game via Objectives and Squad Building Challenges. Expect this page to be updated with these as they’re revealed in game.

Releasing on 2 June at 6pm BST, the Serie A TOTS will be replaced on June 9 after one week. We don’t have confirmation of the TOTS that will usurp it, with all major European leagues now having a TOTS.

In past FIFAs, that’s when the Ultimate TOTS has been added. Perhaps this year, given how they’ve adapted ICONs for promos, we’ll get a TOTS ICONs team or something similar. Right now, we don’t know what’s next.

Naturally, we’ll have it covered right here on Twinfinite. For now, that’s all there is to know about the Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Check out the related content below for a bunch more on FUT, or take a look at our EA Sports FC guide to know where EA-developed football titles are headed.

