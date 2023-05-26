FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: Mbappe, Messi & More
Ligue 1 TOTS is next up.
With a number of Team of the Season squads released and bedding into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, France’s Ligue 1 is up next. Here’s everything there is to know about the Ligue 1 Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including players, dates and TOTS Moments cards.
FIFA 23 Ligue 1 Team of the Season Revealed
On 26 May, EA revealed the Ligue 1 Team of the Season. It follows on from past teams, like the Premier League and Bundesliga, but boosts the best performers from the French top flight.
Unsurprisingly, it’s led by PSG players, namely Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, both relatively fresh off their epic duel in the World Cup Final. Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Neymar Jr and Renato Sanches round off the PSG representation.
There’s also the appearance of Alexandre Lacazette and Jonathan David, while infamous FUT legend Wissam Ben Yedder also receives a card.
The full FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS is listed below:
- Lionel Messi – PSG – ST – 98 OVR
- Kylian Mbappé – PSG – ST – 97 OVR
- Alexandre Lacazette – Lyon – ST – 95 OVR
- Marquinhos – PSG – CB – 95 OVR
- Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco – ST – 94 OVR
- Jonathan David – LOSC Lille – ST – 94 OVR
- Facundo Medina – RC Lens – CB – 94 OVR
- Marco Verratti – PSG – CM – 94 OVR
- Jonathan Clauss – Marseille – RWB – 93 OVR
- Nuno Mendes – PSG – LWB – 93 OVR
- Brice Samba – RC Lens – 93 OVR
- Seko Fofana – RC Lens – 92 OVR
- Rémy Cabella – LOSC Lille – CAM – 91 OVR
- Jean-Clair Todibo – OGC Nice – CB – 91 OVR
- Benjamin André – LOSC Lille – CDM – 90 OVR
- Neymar Jr – PSG – LW – 96 OVR (TOTS Moments)
- Renato Sanches – PSG – CM – 92 OVR (TOTS Moments)
- Moussa Sissoko – Nantes – CDM – 92 OVR (TOTS Moments)
That rounds off the team for now but, as we’ve seen with the La Liga TOTS (and those preceding it), more cards will be added via SBC and Objectives. We’ll update this list when those have been confirmed in-game.
Dates and Times
Releasing on 26 May at 6pm BST, we again expect the Ligue 1 TOTS to be available in Ultimate Team for a week. That’s the pattern all Team of the Seasons have followed to this point, with the previous team, for La Liga, being released on May 19.
That also means we anticipate it being replaced in FUT on Friday June 2. At that point, it will be replaced by the next TOTS, thought to be Serie A.
Naturally, we’ll have that covered right here on Twinfinite. For now, that’s all there is to know about the Ligue 1 TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Check out the related content below for a bunch more on FUT, or take a look at our EA Sports FC guide to know where EA-developed football titles are headed.
About the author
- FIFA 23 La Liga Teams of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: Vinícius, Griezmann, Pedri & More
- FIFA 23 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: Bellingham, Nkunku, Musiala & More
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Premier League Team of the Season Revealed
- How to Fix FIFA 23 SSL Connect Error on PS4 & PS5
- FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: De Gea, Jesus, Rodrygo & More