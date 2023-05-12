FIFA 23 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: Bellingham, Nkunku, Musiala & More
The Bundesliga Team of the Season is phenomenal.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s TOTS promo continues with the release of the Bundesliga Team of the Season, following on from the Community, Premier League, EFL and Eredivise teams. Here’s everything to know about the Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including players, dates and TOTS Moments cards.
FIFA 23 Bundesliga Team of the Season Revealed
On 12 May, EA revealed the fifth TOTS for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, this time bringing boosted cards for the top performers in the German Bundesliga.
Voted for by the FIFA 23 community, there are some players featured that were guaranteed while others come as more of a shock. It will replace the Premier League Team of the Season at 6pm BST on 12 May.
It’s undoubtedly led by Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala, the midfield maestros who continue to light up German football despite their relative youths. There’s the similarly predictable inclusion of Christopher Nkunku, Randal Kolo Muani and Moussa Diaby, while Sadio Mané is a surprise given his turbulent first season at Bayern Munich.
The full FIFA 23 Bundesliga Team of the Season is detailed below:
- Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund – CM – 97 OVR
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich – CAM – 97 OVR
- Matthijs De Light – Bayern Munich – CB – 96 OVR
- Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich – CDM – 96 OVR
- Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig – CF – 95 OVR
- Moussa Diaby – Bayer Leverkusen – RW – 94 OVR
- Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund – CM – 93 OVR
- Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich – LB – 92 OVR
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen – RWB – 92 OVR
- Niclas Füllkrug – Werder Bremen – ST – 92 OVR
- Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund – GK – 92 OVR
- Randal Kolo Muani – Eintracht Frankfurt – ST – 92 OVR
- Leroy Sané – Bayern Munich – LM – 91 OVR
- Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Mönchengladbach – CAM – 90 OVR
- Nico Schlotterbeck – Borussia Dortmund – CB – 90 OVR
- Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich – CM – 95 OVR (TOTS Moments)
- Sadio Mané – Bayern Munich – ST – 95 OVR (TOTS Moments)
- Maxence Lacroix – VfL Wolfsburg – CB – 91 OVR (TOTS Moments)
It’s perhaps a little bit surprising to see no Union Berlin or SC Freiburg players make the Bundesliga TOTS given their relative over-performances in this year’s Bundesliga, but it goes to show how competitive and talented the league is.
Dates & Time
Given it released at 6pm BST on Friday 12 May, 2023, we expect the Bundesliga team to be available in Ultimate Team for a week.
That means it will be replaced by the next TOTS on Friday 19 May, 2023. At that point, we expect the La Liga Team of the Season to drop in game. Naturally, we’ll have that covered right here on Twinfinite.
For now, that’s all there is to know about the Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Expect more cards to drop in SBCs and Objectives.
