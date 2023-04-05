FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Ultimate Team Promo: Expected Release Date, ICONs, HEROs & More

Image Source: EA Sports

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s latest promo, following on from the epic FUT Birthday event, has been confirmed as ‘Trophy Titans’. The promo, which is brand new for FIFA 23, promises to bring even more boosted cards into Ultimate Team, whether for current players or retired stars. This is what we know about the FIFA 23 Trophy Titans Ultimate Team event, from start date to Trophy Titan HEROs and ICONs.

What is Trophy Titans in FUT 23?

It’s the next big Ultimate Team promo in FIFA 23 – but it’s especially exciting because it’s one that we’ve not seen in a past FIFA iteration. Other promos, like FUT Birthday and TOTY, appear annually, but Trophy Titans is new in FIFA 23.

It centers on serial trophy winners (as the name suggests). We don’t know much more about it than that, but expect some of the most successful and winningest players in football history to be celebrated with boosted cards. We’re thinking about Champions League, World Cup and domestic league winners.

It’s not currently thought to have Swaps Tokens, but this will only become concrete when the promo begins.

Right now, we expect Trophy Titans to commence immediately after the FUT Birthday promo ends in Ultimate Team. That means it should go live on Friday 7 April 2023, at 6pm UK time. It could yet be delayed or come later than anticipated, so stay tuned for the latest.

In terms of end dates, it’s a little more opaque. Most promos last between two and three weeks though, so we’re predicting a conclusion around April 21 or April 28.

Trophy Titans Leaks: ICONs and HEROs

As is typical of upcoming promos, prominent data miners and leakers have been revealing some potential content ahead of time. We therefore expect more ICONs and HEROs specific to this promo – as has become a breakout trend in FIFA 23 (and as we saw with FUT Birthday ICONs).

That means a series of retired stars famed for winning trophies – like Michael Essien, who’s already emerged as one of the promo’s headline cards.

🚨Essien is coming as TROPHY TITANS🔥



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#fifa23 pic.twitter.com/l6Gec2DZQP — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) April 5, 2023

Elsewhere, there’s leaks that the following ICONs and HEROs will all receive a special Trophy Titans card:

Zinedine Zidane

Dennis Bergkamp

Phillip Lahm

Patrick Vieira

Roberto Carlos

Iker Casillas

Yaya Toure

Lucio

That’s everything known about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Trophy Titans promo right now, but be sure to check back to this page throughout the in-game event, because we’ll be covering all the latest right here on Twinfinite.

