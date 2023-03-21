FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Promo: Event, Swaps, Rewards, ICONs & More

EA Sports / Twinfinite

FIFA 23’s latest Ultimate Team promo has been confirmed as FUT Birthday – which won’t come as a surprise to players of past installments. The annual celebration of the launch of Ultimate Team returns this year, taking on the established Swaps and Rewards formula. Here, we’re running through everything there is to know about FIFA 23’s FUT Birthday Promo, including Swaps, Tokens, Rewards, ICONs and more.

The first FUT Birthday Tokens have already gone live, doing so on March 21. Players will be granted their first Swaps Token just for logging in to Ultimate Team, kicking off their collection ahead of cashing in for any rewards and prizes.

EA have also confirmed that new Tokens will be available in Ultimate Team each day until the promo ends on April 7, 2023.

How to Get More Swap Tokens in FIFA 23 FUT Birthday

Other ways to earn the rewards are also as we’ve come to expect, with EA saying: “The rest can be found in select Objectives such as First Owner Fiesta, Silver Stars and Campaign Objectives. They can also be found in the Moments Star Gallery and select SBCs such as Puzzle Challenge & Marquee Matchups. Plus, find some extra bonus tokens in the FUT Store during the Campaign.”

Across the FUT Birthday Promo, a total of 30 Swaps Tokens will be available to players which they can cash in for rewards nearer to its end.

These tokens are usually bronze-rated players (< 64 OVR) and look like the below card template. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any and all over the coming weeks.

FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Rewards and Prizes

You may be wondering when, how and what you can earn with your FUT Birthday Tokens. We don’t know exactly, with the promo’s rewards only becoming available to redeem from March 27.

However, these Swaps events tend to offer some awesome rewards, including specific promo players (more on that later) and high value packs.

We know a couple of confirmed FUT Birthday rewards, which are detailed below:

FUT Birthday Team 1 Pack – 3 FUT Birthday Swaps Tokens

– 3 FUT Birthday Swaps Tokens 85+ OVR x10 Pack – 10 FUT Birthday Swaps Tokens

We will of course update this list when more is known about the rewards themselves. Typically, the best rewards cost up to 25 Tokens, with incrementally improving rewards available as you work your way up the number of tokens required.

Based on how comparable promos have worked previously, played will need to spend their Tokens by the April 7 end date.

Leaks & Rumors: FUT Birthday ICONs

Naturally, we’ve had a few leaks relating to content we can expect. Most interestingly, reputable data miners have pointed to a series of FUT Birthday ICON cards – similar to the World Cup ICONs we saw when the prestigious tournament’s in-game event was underway.

FUT Birthday ICONs 🔥



Who you hoping to see? 👀 #FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/0BSn0Ta3vh — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) March 20, 2023

This is a fairly new turn for EA, with FIFA 23 ICONs becoming tied into promos in a way they haven’t in past titles. Assuming they do return with FUT Birthday, we expect to see some added to packs and others made available as rewards, presumably for completing SBCs or FUT Birthday Swap Tokens.

Regardless, those details remain unconfirmed for now and will remain as such until EA officially announce all FUT Birthday content. Much can change in development processes and mined content can sometimes never surface.

That’s all there is to know about the FUT Birthday event and promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for now. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all the latest as one of the biggest promos of the year takes shape.

