FIFA 23 La Liga Teams of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: Vinícius, Griezmann, Pedri & More
The La Liga TOTS is one of FIFA 23’s best.
With FIFA 23’s Team of the Season event rumbling on, the Spanish top flight is the latest league to receive a TOTS full of mouthwatering cards and hefty upgrades. This is the full La Liga Team of the Season, including players, dates, ratings and TOTS Moments cards.
FIFA 23 La Liga La Liga TOTS Confirmed
On 19 May, EA revealed the La Liga TOTS, with a series of incredibly high-rated cards. It’s led by the likes of Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, but even the lower rated cards are worth considering as we approach FIFA 23’s climactic points.
While there’s not a card as strong as the Bundesliga TOTS’s Jude Bellingham, there’s plenty of competition for the English midfielder who looks destined for the white of Madrid.
There’s also the inclusion of Barcelona wonderkids Pedri and Álex Balde, while Luka Modric again defies his age to make the cut. The TOTS Moments cards are Nabil Fekir, Marcos Llorente and Javi Galan, rounding out a diverse and phenomenal TOTS.
The full FIFA 23 La Liga Team of the Season is detailed below:
- Karim Benzema – Real Madrid – ST – 97 OVR
- Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona – ST – 97 OVR
- Luka Modrić – Real Madrid – CM – 97 OVR
- Éder Militao – Real Madrid – CB – 95 OVR
- Pedri – Barcelona – CM – 95 OVR
- Vinícius Jr – Real Madrid – LW – 95 OVR
- Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid – ST – 94 OVR
- Marc-André ter Stegen – Barcelona – GK – 94 OVR
- Álex Balde – Barcelona – LB – 93 OVR
- Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – CM – 93 OVR
- Jules Koundé – Barcelona – CB – 93 OVR
- Federico Valverde – Real Madrid – CM – 93 OVR
- Gabri Veiga – Celta Vigo – CM – 92 OVR
- Nahuel Molina – Atletico Madrid – RB – 92 OVR
- David Garcia – Osasuna – CB – 90 OVR
- Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid – RM – 93 OVR (TOTS Moments)
- Javi Galan – Celta Vigo – LB – 92 OVR (TOTS Moments)
- Nabil Fekir – Real Betis – CAM – 91 OVR (TOTS Moments)
Dates and Times
Releasing on 19 May at 6pm BST, we expect it to be replaced a week after its implementation, at which point it will be usurped by the next TOTS. We expect that to be Ligue 1 on May 26 at 6pm BST.
Naturally, we’ll have that covered right here on Twinfinite. For now, that’s all there is to know about the La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Expect more cards to drop in SBCs and Objectives.
