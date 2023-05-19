FIFA 23 La Liga Teams of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: Vinícius, Griezmann, Pedri & More

EA Sports

The La Liga TOTS is one of FIFA 23’s best.

With FIFA 23’s Team of the Season event rumbling on, the Spanish top flight is the latest league to receive a TOTS full of mouthwatering cards and hefty upgrades. This is the full La Liga Team of the Season, including players, dates, ratings and TOTS Moments cards.

FIFA 23 La Liga La Liga TOTS Confirmed

On 19 May, EA revealed the La Liga TOTS, with a series of incredibly high-rated cards. It’s led by the likes of Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, but even the lower rated cards are worth considering as we approach FIFA 23’s climactic points.

While there’s not a card as strong as the Bundesliga TOTS’s Jude Bellingham, there’s plenty of competition for the English midfielder who looks destined for the white of Madrid.

There’s also the inclusion of Barcelona wonderkids Pedri and Álex Balde, while Luka Modric again defies his age to make the cut. The TOTS Moments cards are Nabil Fekir, Marcos Llorente and Javi Galan, rounding out a diverse and phenomenal TOTS.

The full FIFA 23 La Liga Team of the Season is detailed below:

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid – ST – 97 OVR

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona – ST – 97 OVR

Luka Modrić – Real Madrid – CM – 97 OVR

Éder Militao – Real Madrid – CB – 95 OVR

Pedri – Barcelona – CM – 95 OVR

Vinícius Jr – Real Madrid – LW – 95 OVR

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid – ST – 94 OVR

Marc-André ter Stegen – Barcelona – GK – 94 OVR

Álex Balde – Barcelona – LB – 93 OVR

Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – CM – 93 OVR

Jules Koundé – Barcelona – CB – 93 OVR

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid – CM – 93 OVR

Gabri Veiga – Celta Vigo – CM – 92 OVR

Nahuel Molina – Atletico Madrid – RB – 92 OVR

David Garcia – Osasuna – CB – 90 OVR

Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid – RM – 93 OVR (TOTS Moments)

(TOTS Moments) Javi Galan – Celta Vigo – LB – 92 OVR (TOTS Moments)

(TOTS Moments) Nabil Fekir – Real Betis – CAM – 91 OVR (TOTS Moments)

Releasing on 19 May at 6pm BST, we expect it to be replaced a week after its implementation, at which point it will be usurped by the next TOTS. We expect that to be Ligue 1 on May 26 at 6pm BST.

Naturally, we’ll have that covered right here on Twinfinite. For now, that’s all there is to know about the La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Expect more cards to drop in SBCs and Objectives.

