FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: De Gea, Jesus, Rodrygo & More

FIFA 23’s Team of the Season (TOTS) is finally upon us, with incredible boosted cards from a huge variety of the world’s best leagues chalked to come. As has become established formula, the promo begins with a Community team – players who are set to miss out on their respective leagues’ teams but can be voted into a TOTS XI by the FUT community. Here’s everything to know about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Community TOTS.

FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season Revealed

On April 28, EA revealed the first official Team of the Season for FIFA 23. As voting confirmed, it is the Community Team of the Season and consists of 11 players voted for by FUT fans from the originally announced list of nominees.

It’s led by Bernardo Silva, Alexis Sánchez and Gabriel Jesus, but there are huge amounts of incredible cards from Europe’s best and brightest leagues. The cards are as we’ve come to expect – boosted, blue and brilliant.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The full FIFA 23 Community TOTS is detailed below:

Bernardo Silva – Man City – CM – 95 OVR

Alexis Sánchez – OM – ST – 95 OVR

Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich – LM – 93 OVR

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal – ST – 93 OVR

Rodrygo – Real Madrid – RW – 93 OVR

Ismaël Bennacer – AC Milan – CM – 92 OVR

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool – LB – 92 OVR

Nathan Aké – Man City – CB – 91 OVR

David De Gea – Man Utd – GK – 90 OVR

James Tavernier – Rangers – RB – 90 OVR

Danilo – Juventus – RB – 89 OVR

Kim Min Jae – Napoli – CB – 89 OVR

Declan Rice – West Ham – CDM – 89 OVR

Khéphren Thuram – Nice – CM – 89 OVR

Alvaro Morata – Atlético Madrid – ST – 88 OVR

Junya Ito – Stade de Reims – RW – 89 OVR

Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia Mönchengladbach – LB – 88 OVR

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic – CB – 88 OVR

With the team being implemented on April 28, we expect it to be live for around a week before the next TOTS, thought to be Premier League, will drop in game. Presumably, that will be on Friday 5 May, 2023. Naturally, it’s up to EA to confirm as and when it releases.

Community Team of the Season Nominees

The full list of Community TOTS nominees was revealed by EA on April 10. As ever, it was divided by position and split into Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders and Attackers.

FIFA 23 players were able to vote via EA’s TOTS website, with voting wrapping up a week or so after it opened. The TOTS nominees are detailed in full below:

Goalkeepers:

David De Gea – Manchester United

Yann Sommer – Bayern München

Alban Lafont – FC Nantes

Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli

Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb

Rodrigo Rey – Independiente

Harry Lewis – Bradford City

Defenders:

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

Danilo – Juventus

Nuno Santos – Sporting CP

James Tavernier – Rangers

Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord

Gayà – Valencia CF

Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia M’gladbach

Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor

Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica

Min Jae Kim – Napoli

Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes

Nathan Aké – Manchester City

Axel Disasi – AS Monaco

Christopher Trimmel – 1. FC Union Berlin

Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina

Jonathan Gradit – RC Lens

Stefan Bell – 1. FSV Mainz 05

Oumar Solet – RB Salzburg

Milan van Ewijk – sc Heerenveen

Saud Abdulhamid – Al Hilal

Maxim De Cuyper – Westerlo

Leif Davis – Ipswich Town

Kylian Kaïboué – SC Bastia

Robin Fellhauer – SV Elversberg

Midfielders:

Daniel Parejo – Villarreal CF

Kingsley Coman – Bayern München

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr

Declan Rice – West Ham United

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

Yannick Gerhardt – VfL Wolfsburg

Ricardo Horta – Braga

Ismaël Bennacer – Milan

Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal CF

Otávio – FC Porto

Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Inter

Junya Ito – Stade de Reims

Merino – Real Sociedad

Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United

Khéphren Thuram – OGC Nice

Lee Jae Sung – 1. FSV Mainz 05

Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv

Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasaray

Enzo Le Fée – FC Lorient

Josué – Legia Warszawa

Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders

Joey Veerman – PSV

Isi – Rayo Vallecano

Ritsu Doan – SC Freiburg

Gedson Fernandes – Beşiktaş

Josh Brownhill – Burnley

Soufiane Rahimi – Al Ain FC (UAE)

Myrto Uzuni – Granada CF

Joelinton – Newcastle United

Viktor Claesson – FC København

Sin Jin Ho – Incheon United

Mike Trésor – Genk

Reo Hatate – Celtic

Max Meyer – FC Luzern

Moisés Caicedo – Brighton & Hove Albion

Hugo Vetlesen – FK Bodø/Glimt

Samuel Gustafson – BK Häcken

Jan Niklas Beste – 1. FC Heidenheim

Mads Bidstrup – FC Nordsjælland

Gabri Veiga – RC Celta de Vigo

Attackers:

Dušan Tadić – Ajax

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Levi García – AEK

Gonçalo Ramos – Benfica

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

Deulofeu – Udinese

Gianluca Lapadula – Cagliari

Terem Moffi – OGC Nice

Morata – Atlético de Madrid

Haji Wright – Antalyaspor

Aitor – Panathinaikos

Alexis Sánchez – Olympique de Marseille

Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien

Breel Embolo – AS Monaco

Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns

Jota – Celtic

Sheraldo Becker – 1. FC Union Berlin

Vedat Muriqi – RCD Mallorca

Lallianzuala Chhangte – Mumbai City FC

Cucho Hernández – Columbus Crew

Jean-Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys

Armand Laurienté – Sassuolo

Adama Traoré – Ferencvárosi TC

Tomáš Čvančara – Sparta Praha

Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns FC

João Pedro – Watford

Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers

Denis Alibec – Farul Constanța



That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23’s Community Team of the Season (TOTS). Be sure to check back to this page and Twinfinite for the latest on every FIFA 23 TOTS.

