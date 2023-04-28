FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) Revealed: De Gea, Jesus, Rodrygo & More
FIFA 23 Team of the Season is coming, starting with Community TOTS!
FIFA 23’s Team of the Season (TOTS) is finally upon us, with incredible boosted cards from a huge variety of the world’s best leagues chalked to come. As has become established formula, the promo begins with a Community team – players who are set to miss out on their respective leagues’ teams but can be voted into a TOTS XI by the FUT community. Here’s everything to know about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Community TOTS.
FIFA 23 Community Team of the Season Revealed
On April 28, EA revealed the first official Team of the Season for FIFA 23. As voting confirmed, it is the Community Team of the Season and consists of 11 players voted for by FUT fans from the originally announced list of nominees.
It’s led by Bernardo Silva, Alexis Sánchez and Gabriel Jesus, but there are huge amounts of incredible cards from Europe’s best and brightest leagues. The cards are as we’ve come to expect – boosted, blue and brilliant.
The full FIFA 23 Community TOTS is detailed below:
- Bernardo Silva – Man City – CM – 95 OVR
- Alexis Sánchez – OM – ST – 95 OVR
- Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich – LM – 93 OVR
- Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal – ST – 93 OVR
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid – RW – 93 OVR
- Ismaël Bennacer – AC Milan – CM – 92 OVR
- Andrew Robertson – Liverpool – LB – 92 OVR
- Nathan Aké – Man City – CB – 91 OVR
- David De Gea – Man Utd – GK – 90 OVR
- James Tavernier – Rangers – RB – 90 OVR
- Danilo – Juventus – RB – 89 OVR
- Kim Min Jae – Napoli – CB – 89 OVR
- Declan Rice – West Ham – CDM – 89 OVR
- Khéphren Thuram – Nice – CM – 89 OVR
- Alvaro Morata – Atlético Madrid – ST – 88 OVR
- Junya Ito – Stade de Reims – RW – 89 OVR
- Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia Mönchengladbach – LB – 88 OVR
- Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic – CB – 88 OVR
Community TOTS Dates
With the team being implemented on April 28, we expect it to be live for around a week before the next TOTS, thought to be Premier League, will drop in game. Presumably, that will be on Friday 5 May, 2023. Naturally, it’s up to EA to confirm as and when it releases.
Community Team of the Season Nominees
The full list of Community TOTS nominees was revealed by EA on April 10. As ever, it was divided by position and split into Goalkeepers, Defenders, Midfielders and Attackers.
FIFA 23 players were able to vote via EA’s TOTS website, with voting wrapping up a week or so after it opened. The TOTS nominees are detailed in full below:
Goalkeepers:
- David De Gea – Manchester United
- Yann Sommer – Bayern München
- Alban Lafont – FC Nantes
- Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli
- Dominik Livaković – Dinamo Zagreb
- Rodrigo Rey – Independiente
- Harry Lewis – Bradford City
Defenders:
- Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
- Danilo – Juventus
- Nuno Santos – Sporting CP
- James Tavernier – Rangers
- Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord
- Gayà – Valencia CF
- Ramy Bensebaini – Borussia M’gladbach
- Marc Bartra – Trabzonspor
- Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica
- Min Jae Kim – Napoli
- Andrei Girotto – FC Nantes
- Nathan Aké – Manchester City
- Axel Disasi – AS Monaco
- Christopher Trimmel – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Lucas Martínez Quarta – Fiorentina
- Jonathan Gradit – RC Lens
- Stefan Bell – 1. FSV Mainz 05
- Oumar Solet – RB Salzburg
- Milan van Ewijk – sc Heerenveen
- Saud Abdulhamid – Al Hilal
- Maxim De Cuyper – Westerlo
- Leif Davis – Ipswich Town
- Kylian Kaïboué – SC Bastia
- Robin Fellhauer – SV Elversberg
Midfielders:
- Daniel Parejo – Villarreal CF
- Kingsley Coman – Bayern München
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- Anderson Talisca – Al Nassr
- Declan Rice – West Ham United
- Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
- Yannick Gerhardt – VfL Wolfsburg
- Ricardo Horta – Braga
- Ismaël Bennacer – Milan
- Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal CF
- Otávio – FC Porto
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Inter
- Junya Ito – Stade de Reims
- Merino – Real Sociedad
- Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United
- Khéphren Thuram – OGC Nice
- Lee Jae Sung – 1. FSV Mainz 05
- Vitaliy Buyalskyi – Dynamo Kyiv
- Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Galatasaray
- Enzo Le Fée – FC Lorient
- Josué – Legia Warszawa
- Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders
- Joey Veerman – PSV
- Isi – Rayo Vallecano
- Ritsu Doan – SC Freiburg
- Gedson Fernandes – Beşiktaş
- Josh Brownhill – Burnley
- Soufiane Rahimi – Al Ain FC (UAE)
- Myrto Uzuni – Granada CF
- Joelinton – Newcastle United
- Viktor Claesson – FC København
- Sin Jin Ho – Incheon United
- Mike Trésor – Genk
- Reo Hatate – Celtic
- Max Meyer – FC Luzern
- Moisés Caicedo – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Hugo Vetlesen – FK Bodø/Glimt
- Samuel Gustafson – BK Häcken
- Jan Niklas Beste – 1. FC Heidenheim
- Mads Bidstrup – FC Nordsjælland
- Gabri Veiga – RC Celta de Vigo
Attackers:
- Dušan Tadić – Ajax
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid
- Levi García – AEK
- Gonçalo Ramos – Benfica
- Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal
- Deulofeu – Udinese
- Gianluca Lapadula – Cagliari
- Terem Moffi – OGC Nice
- Morata – Atlético de Madrid
- Haji Wright – Antalyaspor
- Aitor – Panathinaikos
- Alexis Sánchez – Olympique de Marseille
- Guido Burgstaller – Rapid Wien
- Breel Embolo – AS Monaco
- Davidson – Wuhan Three Towns
- Jota – Celtic
- Sheraldo Becker – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Vedat Muriqi – RCD Mallorca
- Lallianzuala Chhangte – Mumbai City FC
- Cucho Hernández – Columbus Crew
- Jean-Pierre Nsame – BSC Young Boys
- Armand Laurienté – Sassuolo
- Adama Traoré – Ferencvárosi TC
- Tomáš Čvančara – Sparta Praha
- Peter Shalulile – Mamelodi Sundowns FC
- João Pedro – Watford
- Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers
- Denis Alibec – Farul Constanța
That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23’s Community Team of the Season (TOTS). Be sure to check back to this page and Twinfinite for the latest on every FIFA 23 TOTS.
