How to Change Language in Palworld

Palworld characters
Image Source: Pocketpair

Pocketpair’s new entry features support for many languages from all over the world. We’re here to show you how to change the language in Palworld with these few steps.

Changing Languages in Palworld

To adjust your settings in Palworld, here’s what you need to do:

  1. Open your Steam Library
  2. Right-click on the Palworld file
  3. Select Properties
  4. Find the Language section in the General tab
  5. Change language to your preferred setting
  6. Open Palworld to ensure it has been enabled

After following these steps, the game should display your desired setting. But if not, you can restart Steam again and adjust it once more.

Palworld language setting
Image Source: Pocketpair & Steam via Twinfinite

You should be able to do the same as an Xbox user, but you can also alter your system’s specs to suit your needs better.

Although Palworld features an in-game settings menu, players won’t be able to adjust the language from there. The only specs you can alter are sound, difficulty level, graphics, controls, and general gameplay performance. If you want to improve your mechanics even more, check out our guide on the best Palworld performance settings.

What Languages Are Supported in Palworld?

Currently, Palworld supports the following languages:

  • English
  • German
  • French
  • Italian
  • Korean
  • Spanish – Spain
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Russian
  • Japanese
  • Portuguese – Brazil

Those who don’t see their language on the list can anticipate more, according to the information from Palworld’s roadmap. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t have a clear-cut date on when these new features are expected to come, but it shouldn’t take long now that it’s in full swing. A Year 1 plan will give us some better insight into this matter, so we’ll be sure to update this guide once more details arrive.

That covers everything you need about how to change language in Palworld. If you want to learn more about the game, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including how long it takes to beat.

