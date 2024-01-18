How Long to Beat Palworld

Wondering how long it takes to beat Palworld? As an open-ended RPG mixed with Pokemon pastiche, you can probably imagine that it’s no in-and-out experience. We’ll tell you how many hours you’ll have to set aside to see everything Palworld has to offer.

How Long Palworld Takes To Beat

Image Source: Pocketpair

From our time with the game, Palworld takes approximately 25-30 hours to beat.

This is an imprecise figure, however, for numerous reasons. Firstly, we’ve extrapolated this from the <10 hours we’ve spent with the game so far, based on how many Tower bosses and parts of the world we’ve explored in our gameplay.

The tutorial itself will likely take upwards of five hours for novices to get through, mainly due to the difficulty of the first boss, Zoe and Grizzbolt. This alone will require you to level up quite significantly. Alongside that, the amount of sheer fun you’ll have exploring the world will easily suck up extra hours in those early periods.

After the tutorial ends, Palworld is a lot more hands-off with its approach to missions and narrative. You no longer have a quest reminder at the top of your screen. Instead, the game encourages you to go around and explore the world at your own leisure. All you’re told in the Survival Guide is to explore all areas of the map, defeating Tower Bosses as you go to uncover secrets.

Of course, we’re speaking about the very early Palworld early access launch. There’s bound to be much more content added to the game in the future. We wouldn’t be surprised to see more story quests and cutscenes added to flesh out the narrative. Alongside that, we anticipate proper side quests and an objectives marker on the menu. When those features inevitably arrive, it’ll hugely increase the amount of time required to beat Palworld.

That said, Palworld isn’t exactly the sort of game that has a beginning and end. Instead, think of it like a never-ending survival sim like Valheim or Ark: Survival Evolved. There’s no point where you’ll feel like there’s nothing left to do. That’s because more Pals will no doubt arrive down the line, and uncovered corners of the world are always out there to check out. Therefore, it’s a never-ending experience.

That’s all for our look at how long it takes to beat Palworld. For more on the game, read up on how to catch Pals, plus how to access Palworld mods.