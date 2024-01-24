Palworld Xbox Game Pass Jan. 23 Update & Patch Notes Explained

The Xbox Game Pass version of Palworld might be a little slower to receive updates than the Steam version, but they’re coming. The Jan. 23, 2024 update for Palworld on Xbox is now out, and here’s what you need to know.

This latest update for Palworld on Xbox is a pretty minor one, but it fixes some key issues. Here are all of the fixes in the Jan. 23 update:

Xbox

When starting the game app, it goes black and cannot proceed further.

Microsoft Store PC Version

When starting the game app, it goes black and cannot proceed further.

Controller is not recognized.

Key guide display is not displayed correctly.

Exit Game button is not implemented.

Essentially, all the black screen and controller issues have been addressed in this patch. This is crucial, as Xbox players will now finally be able to enjoy the game without any of these annoying hiccups. In addition to that, some sound issues have also been resolved, which should result in a smoother gameplay experience.

The patch also indicated general fixes across the board. While Pocketpair didn’t go into too much detail, players can probably expect better performance in Palworld. This includes smoother framerates, textures, and general stability while playing the game. These changes will be subtle, but they should contribute to the overall quality of the game as you play.

At the time of writing, there’s no word yet on when Palworld will be getting its next major content update. That said, it’s only been less than a week since its early access launch, so there’ll be plenty of time for feedback and other features to get added in.

That’s all you need to know about Palworld’s Xbox Jan. 23 update. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.