Category:
Guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – All Main Quests in Order

A full breakdown and summary of the main story
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 05:43 am
dragon's dogma 2 dragon and arisen
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has tons of amazing quests for you to go through. However, if you’re only concerned with the main quests or want to hold off on them and embark on the side quests first, here’s a list of all the main quests of Dragon’s Dogma 2 in order.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 All Main Story Quests

  • Goaled Awakening
  • Tale’s Beginning
  • In Dragon’s Wake
  • One-Eyed Interloper
  • Seat of the Sovran
  • Monster Culling
  • Disa’s Plot
  • The Caged Magistrate
  • The Stolen Throne
  • The Nameless Village
  • An Unsettling Encounter
  • Feast of Deception
  • Nation of the Lambent Flame
  • Flickering Shadows
  • Convergence
  • A New Godsway
  • The Guardian Gigantus
  • Legacy
  • True Ending

That’s a total of 18 story quests minus the true ending for Dragon’s Dogma 2. Note that despite being story quests, a few of these quests such as The Stolen Throne are optional.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Main Quests Explained

Gaoled Awakening

This quest is essentially your introduction to the game where you make your character and choose your class. Escape from the prison you’re captive in without any of your memories.

Dragon's Dogma 2 medusa gaze turning soldiers to stone
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Tale’s Beginning

Follow Justin to the stronghold and summon your most loyal Pawn. After this, make for the town of Melve to regain your memories.

In Dragon’s Wake

Regain your memories in Melve, learn about Vocations, complete the Fruit Roborant side quest, and follow Gregor and his soldiers as you make your way to the Capital city of Vernworth.

One-Eyed Interloper

As part of the ‘In Dragon’s Wake’ quest, you must defeat the Cyclops that attacks you and Gregor’s soldiers. They’ll ask you if you wish to accompany them by Oxcart to the Capital.

Seat of the Sovran

Meet with Captain Brant at the tavern at night and make a plan of action to restore yourself to the position of Sovran in Vermund. He’ll assign you several quests.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Brent dialogue raiment seat of sovran
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Monster Culling

Several monster-culling quests spread across Vermund. You can unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations while you’re at it.

Disa’s Plot

Sneak into the Queen’s Quarters to retrieve evidence of her schemes. You’ll also meet Prince Sven here.

dragon's dogma 2 queen's quarters disa's plot
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The Caged Magistrate

Help Magistrate Waldhar escape and find a place of knowledge for him to rest. You’ll have to sneak into prison and escape.

dragon's dogma 2 the caged magistrate quest
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The Stolen Throne

You must get your hands on the Noble attire and sneak into the Masquerade. Find the truth about the False Sovran.

The Nameless Village

Head to the East of Vermund to the Nameless Village to learn more about the False Sovran. Be sure to collect the best Thief skills here, and properly explore the village.

dragon's dogma 2 nameless village chief
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

An Unsettling Encounter

Sneak into Minister Allard’s Quarters and find the hidden evidence. You’ll also get the Bordelrie membership card on your way out.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Minister Allard's Chambers unsettling encounter
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Feast of Deception (Point of No Return)

This is one of the quests with a point of no return if you choose to accept it. All the previously incomplete, Vermund story-related quests will be discontinued.

dragon's dogma 2 feast of deception
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Nation of the Lambent Flame

Captain Brant advises you to learn about the Godsway by going across the border to the city of Battahl. Journey to Battahl, and pledge your aid to the Empress through Ser Menella. You’ll have to protect her from an Assassin here.

dragon's dogma 2 baakbathaal nation of lambent flame
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Flickering Shadows

Speak with Ambrosius after you enter the city of Bakbattahl and make yourself home. He’ll ask you for help with some blue crystals. After this, speak with the Dragonforged, and make your way to the Oracle Luz in the Reverent Shrine in the Enoa’Battahl Forest.

Convergence

You’ll have to go explore the ruins that have emerged from the sea in Harve Village. You can get your hands on the Godsbane here.

A New Godsway

Bring the Godsbane to Ambrosius and he will ask you to bring him 15 Wyrmslife Crystals. The Oracle can help you with finding a lesser Dragon. Obtain the Wyrmslife Crystals and speak to Ambrosius once more.

The Guardian Gigantus

Defeat the Giant Statue that has risen out of the sea and follow Lord Phaesus as he makes his way to Moonglint Tower on Volcano Island. You’ll also have to fight Raghnall and the False Sovran.

dragon's dogma 2 giant statue the gigantus guardian
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Legacy

You can choose to face the Dragon here to protect your beloved or head back and take your throne regardless. Choosing the face of the Dragon culminates in a final boss fight.

dragon's dogma 2 face the dragon in the legacy quest
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

True Ending

The True Ending consists of several more boss fights and an entirely different version of the map for you to explore. You can read all about it in our True ending guide.

That’s all you need to know about all the main story quests and their order in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We suggest going through our recommended order of exploration while you tackle all of these quests!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Crafting Combinations
List of Crafting Combinations Recipes in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Crafting Combinations
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 25, 2024
Read Article All Evade Codes in Roblox (March 2024)
Evade Roblox codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Evade Codes in Roblox (March 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (March 2024)
all-bodybuilder-simulator-codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Roblox
Roblox
Xbox
Xbox
Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Crafting Combinations
List of Crafting Combinations Recipes in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Crafting Combinations
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 25, 2024
Read Article All Evade Codes in Roblox (March 2024)
Evade Roblox codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Evade Codes in Roblox (March 2024)
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Mar 25, 2024
Read Article Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (March 2024)
all-bodybuilder-simulator-codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Roblox
Roblox
Xbox
Xbox
Bodybuilder Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Mar 25, 2024
Author
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.