Dragon’s Dogma 2 – All Main Quests in Order

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has tons of amazing quests for you to go through. However, if you’re only concerned with the main quests or want to hold off on them and embark on the side quests first, here’s a list of all the main quests of Dragon’s Dogma 2 in order.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 All Main Story Quests
- Goaled Awakening
- Tale’s Beginning
- In Dragon’s Wake
- One-Eyed Interloper
- Seat of the Sovran
- Monster Culling
- Disa’s Plot
- The Caged Magistrate
- The Stolen Throne
- The Nameless Village
- An Unsettling Encounter
- Feast of Deception
- Nation of the Lambent Flame
- Flickering Shadows
- Convergence
- A New Godsway
- The Guardian Gigantus
- Legacy
- True Ending
That’s a total of 18 story quests minus the true ending for Dragon’s Dogma 2. Note that despite being story quests, a few of these quests such as The Stolen Throne are optional.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Main Quests Explained
Gaoled Awakening
This quest is essentially your introduction to the game where you make your character and choose your class. Escape from the prison you’re captive in without any of your memories.
Tale’s Beginning
Follow Justin to the stronghold and summon your most loyal Pawn. After this, make for the town of Melve to regain your memories.
In Dragon’s Wake
Regain your memories in Melve, learn about Vocations, complete the Fruit Roborant side quest, and follow Gregor and his soldiers as you make your way to the Capital city of Vernworth.
One-Eyed Interloper
As part of the ‘In Dragon’s Wake’ quest, you must defeat the Cyclops that attacks you and Gregor’s soldiers. They’ll ask you if you wish to accompany them by Oxcart to the Capital.
Seat of the Sovran
Meet with Captain Brant at the tavern at night and make a plan of action to restore yourself to the position of Sovran in Vermund. He’ll assign you several quests.
Monster Culling
Several monster-culling quests spread across Vermund. You can unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior vocations while you’re at it.
Disa’s Plot
Sneak into the Queen’s Quarters to retrieve evidence of her schemes. You’ll also meet Prince Sven here.
The Caged Magistrate
Help Magistrate Waldhar escape and find a place of knowledge for him to rest. You’ll have to sneak into prison and escape.
The Stolen Throne
You must get your hands on the Noble attire and sneak into the Masquerade. Find the truth about the False Sovran.
The Nameless Village
Head to the East of Vermund to the Nameless Village to learn more about the False Sovran. Be sure to collect the best Thief skills here, and properly explore the village.
An Unsettling Encounter
Sneak into Minister Allard’s Quarters and find the hidden evidence. You’ll also get the Bordelrie membership card on your way out.
Feast of Deception (Point of No Return)
This is one of the quests with a point of no return if you choose to accept it. All the previously incomplete, Vermund story-related quests will be discontinued.
Nation of the Lambent Flame
Captain Brant advises you to learn about the Godsway by going across the border to the city of Battahl. Journey to Battahl, and pledge your aid to the Empress through Ser Menella. You’ll have to protect her from an Assassin here.
Flickering Shadows
Speak with Ambrosius after you enter the city of Bakbattahl and make yourself home. He’ll ask you for help with some blue crystals. After this, speak with the Dragonforged, and make your way to the Oracle Luz in the Reverent Shrine in the Enoa’Battahl Forest.
Convergence
You’ll have to go explore the ruins that have emerged from the sea in Harve Village. You can get your hands on the Godsbane here.
A New Godsway
Bring the Godsbane to Ambrosius and he will ask you to bring him 15 Wyrmslife Crystals. The Oracle can help you with finding a lesser Dragon. Obtain the Wyrmslife Crystals and speak to Ambrosius once more.
The Guardian Gigantus
Defeat the Giant Statue that has risen out of the sea and follow Lord Phaesus as he makes his way to Moonglint Tower on Volcano Island. You’ll also have to fight Raghnall and the False Sovran.
Legacy
You can choose to face the Dragon here to protect your beloved or head back and take your throne regardless. Choosing the face of the Dragon culminates in a final boss fight.
True Ending
The True Ending consists of several more boss fights and an entirely different version of the map for you to explore. You can read all about it in our True ending guide.
That’s all you need to know about all the main story quests and their order in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We suggest going through our recommended order of exploration while you tackle all of these quests!