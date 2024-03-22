Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 Have Multiple Endings? All Endings Explained

Wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 has multiple endings? The latest entry in Capcom’s beloved RPG series is out now, with a meaty main quest that’s destined to take you dozens of hours. For all that work, though, you may be wondering whether branching storylines reward you with different endings.

Are There Multiple Dragon’s Dogma 2 Endings?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has two different endings based on choices you make throughout the story.

The original 2012 game had one ending, so the two you can get in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are more in-depth to make up for it. Note that it’ll take you around 40+ hours to reach a state where you can pick an ending in the first place, so prepare for a long journey until then.

We’ll explain the two main endings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 below, as well as how to unlock them both. Of course, this is a big spoiler warning: here’s how the game ends!

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

All Endings in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Explained

The two different endings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are a good ending (billed ‘true’ in-game) and a bad ending. The latter is much easier to get, but far less satisfying.

Bad Ending

To get the bad ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2, all you need to do is plod through the game as you normally would, clearing the main quest and doing as much of the side content as you like. This culminates, quite unsurprisingly, in a big fight against a dragon boss at the very end of the game.

Simply defeat the dragon and watch the ensuing cutscenes, where you appear at the throne room your Arisen first envisioned at the start of the game. Take your seat on the throne to restore your position as the ruler of this land, and the credits roll.

It’s not bad per sé, but a more mundane ending compared to the ‘true’ ending in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Here’s how to get that one!

True Ending

At first, simply play through Dragon’s Dogma 2 as you would normally. In fact, you can take the exact same approach to completing side content as with the bad ending, because the only real change emerges once you’ve defeated the eponymous dragon and are in the throne room at the very end. Once defeated, the dragon mentions that you’ve merely started a cyclical chain of events, which hints at what’s to come.

This time around, approach a ghostly hooded NPC staring distantly at you from the tables next to the throne once you reach that area. He’s the only NPC that has a ‘Hail to Talk’ interaction in the room, so you can’t miss him.

He tempts you with the promise of ruling the entire world, not just Vernworth, and your Arisen collapses. When back up you get free control in the throne room again, but this figure has moved into the main hallway. Interact with him again and after a cutscene, you spawn on the back of the dragon you were fighting earlier.

Climb along the dragon’s body to its belly, looking for a golden beating heart. Take the Empowered Godsbane Blade, which you unlock through the story, out of your inventory. Your Arisen then uses it to stab themselves, killing the dragon in the process. Rescued by the Blighted but refusing to give up on ruling the world, you’re sent back to the open world. But things are quite different.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Seeing how the world would turn out under your rule, you emerge to a scorched Earth to explore. You only have a limited time to look around. Soon, the Pathfinder tells you that it’s about to collapse in on itself.

Realizing the error of your ways, the Arisen rides once again on the dragon, dodging red crystals spouting from its body. As you run up it you also need to take cover from bursts of fire and outpace blight that chases you.

A cutscene plays and you plough the Empowered Godsbane Blade back into the dragon’s chest, undoing your earlier decision. Your Arisen dies in the process, but you restore the world to how it once was, avoiding the apocalypse.

That’s everything you need to know about the various Dragon’s Dogma 2 endings! For more on the game, check out how to start a new game and how to escape jail. We’ve also got guides on how to find Malcolm and attend the masquerade party.

