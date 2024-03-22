How to Escape Jail and Find Your Items in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Sometimes, death isn’t the end of your tale in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you die inside a city or are killed by the guards, you’ll get thrown into a nearby Gaol. Committing any sort of crime or trespassing will get you a one-way trip to jail with your items confiscated. Let’s go over how to escape jail and get all your items back in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Escape Jail

There are two main jails in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first is located in Vernworth and the second is in the main city of Bakbattahl. You’ll have two options to escape jail.

The first method is to speak to your jailer and pay a hefty sum to escape. The sum is proportional to the gold you have and you can expect it to hurt your pockets a fair bit in exchange for your freedom.

The second method requires you to have the Gaol Key item. It’s a single-use item that can be purchased from vendors. You also get one with infinite uses from Captain Brant in Vernworth, but you’ll have to return it eventually.

If you choose the second method, you need to stealthily make your way out of prison, without being detected by the guards. If they see you, you’ll have no weapons or protection, so expect a swift demise. Luckily, the soldiers follow the same path every time and their detection AI is pretty terrible, so most people won’t have trouble escaping.

Luckily, once you escape from prison undetected, the guards won’t bother you on the outside.

How to Get Your Items

Getting your items back is the main concern once you’re in jail. Looking around the prison for a stash won’t do you any good. Luckily, all you need to do is make your way outside the Gaol. Once on the outside, your items will be returned to you by the guard posted on the outside.

They’ll return your items and you can equip them from your inventory once more to be off on your merry way. Just don’t make a habit of coming back too often.

That’s all you need to know on how to escape jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While you’re here, also learn how to free Magistrate Waldhar and how to get the Borderlie Membership Card.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more