How to Get Bordelrie Membership Card

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has its very own Brothel with a tiering system for what kinds of partners you can hire for the night. Yes, they have a ranked membership system and you will be shunned away as a nobody if you don’t have the credential. Nobody likes that, so here’s how to gain access to the Bordelrie Membership Card and spend large sums of Gold for the fun of it.

Where Is Bordelrie?

Bordelrie is located right outside Vernworth Castle’s main gate. It’s marked by a rose shape on the World Map and titled the Rose Chateau. It’s also connected to the Vernworth Hall, where the Masquerade takes place. You can walk right in whenever you want. However, they will refuse to serve you unless you possess a membership called the Myrmecoleon Card.

How to Get Myrmecoleon Card

You can only get the Myrmecoleon Card after a certain story mission that involves sneaking into the Minister’s Office. Once you’re near the end of this quest, a courtesan will come to your aid and protect you from a soldier. She will also give you the Myrmecoleon Card. You can head to the Bordelrie with the card in your inventory, and they will allow you to use the services of the Courtesans on the first two floors.

Each Courtesan, whether male or female, will cost you 20,000 G and you get a simple cutscene with two characters sitting down on the bed until the screen fades to black.

How to Get Platinum Membership at Bordelrie in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The services of the exclusive Courtesans on the third floor are locked for normal members of the Borderlie. To gain access to the Platinum Card you must use the services three times until you get a prompt to purchase the exclusive service. The Platinum Card will cost you 48000 G.

After this, you are free to use the services on the third floor. These will cost you around 30000 G each.

That’s all you need to know on how to get the Bordelrie membership card and how to get Platinum membership in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’re completing the quests in Vernworth, be sure to go to Nameless Village and learn the best Thief skills for the early game.

