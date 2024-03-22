Category:
How to Sneak Into Queen’s Quarters in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Your journey starts off by sneaking into a heavily guarded castle
dragon's dogma 2 queen's quarters door
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

One of the first main story missions you receive in Dragon’s Dogma 2 has to do with sneaking into the royal palace of Vernworth and entering the Queen’s Quarters. However, the palace is heavily guarded and getting caught at this point of the game would mean certain death. Let’s go over how to sneak into Vernworth Castle and the Queen’s Quarters in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Sneak into Vernworth Castle

Captain Brant tasks you with sneaking into the Queen’s Quarters in Vernworth Castle. You can only sneak inside the Queen’s Quarters at night time, as Brent arranges the door to be open during that time period. You can wait at the bench in front of the Castle gate until it’s nighttime. Once it’s nighttime, you just have to approach the Castle gate.

A guard will greet you and you need to follow her as she leads you to a backdoor entrance to the Castle.

dragon's dogma 2 guard to sneak in
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

How to Sneak into the Queen’s Quarters

Head inside and go towards the right into the large open area. You’ll see a massive door on the left. Open this and head inside the Audience Chamber.

Dragon's Dogma 2 audience chamber
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Walk ahead, and you’ll see two flights of wooden spiral stairs on both sides. You need to head up the staircase on the left. Continue forward towards the objective marker until you reach a wooden door for the Castle Chamber Offices.

Head inside the Queen’s Quarters and pick up the Torn Letter on the table. At this point, you’ll be interrupted by the Prince, who will help you escape.

dragon's dogma 2 queen's quarters window
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

To escape, you need to make your way out through the open window on the left side of the room.

dragon's dogma 2 nisa's torn letter
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Now just return to Captain Brant in the Tavern and hand him the piece of evidence you collected from the Queen’s Quarters to finish the mission.

That’s all you need to know on how to sneak into Vernworth Castle and make your way in and out of Queen Nisa’s Quarters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You’ll have to come back again to sneak into the Magistrate’s room, and for the Borderlie Membership card.

