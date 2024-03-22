How to Complete the Masquerade Quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Getting through the Dragon’s Dogma 2 masquerade quest is one of the trickiest challenges you’ll have during the game’s early hours. It takes place after you’ve spent some time in Vernworth, the capital city of Vermund where you mix with nobility and regular soldiers alike. Let’s look at what you need to do.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Masquerade Quest Walkthrough

To start off, you enter Vernworth as part of the quest In Dragon’s Wake. After that, you speak to a soldier called Captain Brant, who tells you a false king currently sits on the throne. As a way of getting close to him, you can choose to attend a masquerade party at Vernworth Castle as a limited-time objective. To get this, speak to Brant at the nearby inn. Select the correct option and he tells you of a masquerade party where you need to dress up properly, and gives you a mask.

Acquiring Noble Clothing

Meeting the requirements to attend the masquerade in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a challenge in itself. Most importantly, the guards won’t let you into the Noble Quarter unless you’re wearing adequate clothing. Fortunately, that’s quite easy to come by. If you head to the Watchhead’s Home in the south of Vernworth, right in the heart of the Noble Quarter, you can loot a Courtly Tunic in a chest within the building’s dining room.

Head upstairs into one of the bedrooms and you’ll spot trousers that go with it, too. These are named the Courtly Breeches, and you won’t miss them. Brant gives you a mask at the start of the quest, so you’ll have everything you need.

Attending the Masquerade Party

The masquerade at Vernworth Castle doesn’t take place every night. Instead, it happens every two evenings, so make your way into the Noble Quarter with your courtly clothing on and look around for other NPCs wearing masks.

As you enter the gates, your pawns stay behind. Turn north-west towards Vernworth Castle. Go through the double doors in your correct attire, and scan the walls until you uncover a hidden door built into the brickwork. If you get lost, just keep an eye on the yellow objective marker on your mini-map.

Next, head through this hidden door. In here you enter the Queen Regent’s office, where you need to collate evidence on her cover-up of the Arisen’s true identity.

Note that this is a time-limited quest, so if you can’t manage it in time, it’ll eventually disappear. You’ll need to be quick!

