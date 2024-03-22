The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is huge, so it’s always good to roam around with a companion. As you play through the first story quests, you’re instructed to search for a Riftstone to open up a world of possibility. In this guide, we’ll look at where to find the Riftstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Riftstone Location

The first Riftstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in the northern outpost you visit during the second story quest.

Just after you break out of the prison where your Arisen has been held captive, you and your bard hop aboard a griffin to escape. A crossbow ranger shoots you down and you land by some cliffs, where a group of soldiers pick you up. Follow the yellow compass indicator on your mini-map in the bottom-left of the screen and arrive at the northern outpost.

From there, a cutscene begins. In this cinematic your character interacts with a grey slab dotted with glowing blue writing. That unveils the ability behind the Riftstone.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

What Does the Riftstone Do in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, Riftstones spawn in new companions, called Pawns. In the instance of this story quest, it opens up the menu for you to choose a Pawn.

Just as with the playable character creator, you can either pick a preset or create a character from scratch. Then choose their vocation and personality, and they’ll spawn to accompany you on your travels.

With that done, you learn that other Riftstones are dotted around the open world of Vermund and Battahl. Using these will unlock further Pawns at higher levels, which becomes crucial as you progress through the game.

That’s everything you need to know about finding the first of these key stones in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more on the game, read up on how to undo HP loss.

