Should You Give the Fake Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

One of the earliest choices to make in Dragon’s Dogma 2 involves a precious item called the Jadeite Orb. You first come across it at a border town in the outskirts of Vermund, but have a big moral decision that changes the trajectory of the quest. Here’s whether you should give the fake Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Get Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Getting the Jadeite Orb is the easiest part of this Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest. When first approaching the border town where it takes place, two separate NPCs approach you asking if you’ve seen the Jadeite Orb. As it turns out, one of them is a slave and one of them is a master merchant. The slave stole the Jadeite Orb and planned to run away with it, and now both want it back.

To actually get a hold of the orb, head to Ibrahim’s Scrap Store. The slave misplaced the orb and it ended up with this vendor. Ibrahim sells the Jadeite Orb for 7,500 Gold. Once you have it, you can decide whether to give it to the slave or the master vendor.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

What to Do With the Jadeite Orb

Once you’ve got the Jadeite Orb, you can give it back to the master or return it to the slave. However, there’s an extra option: speaking to Ibrahim, he tells you he can make a forgery of the orb to dupe either of the people after it.

This is where the paths branch quite significantly in this Dragon’s Dogma 2 quest. If you choose to give the orb to the master, Ibrahim can fake the inspection by showing the master a duplicate of the orb instead. That way you can give the real one to the slave, netting you rewards for doing so.

On the other hand, once you’ve got the fake version of the Jadeite Orb, you can give that to the slave, and the real one to the master. The financial rewards are greater for this route, but it comes with a moral cost.

Both decisions are fairly menial, and don’t drastically alter the course of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s narrative. However, it’s a chance for your role-playing skills to come into action, determining whether your Arisen will be benevolent and selfless or heed the demands of the rich and immoral.

That’s all you need to know about using the Jadeite Orb in Dragon’s Dogma 2! For more on the game, read up on whether you should accompany soldiers to the capital and how to make Fruit Roberand.

