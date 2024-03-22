Category:
How to Make Fruit Roborant in Dragon’s Dogma 2

A fruity little mixture that can be confusing to craft early on.
Syed Hamza Bakht
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:00 am
Fruit Raborant merchant inside the shop
Dragon’s Dogma 2 has you perform all sorts of interesting side quests while you’re out exploring towns. Some of these include gathering specific items for NPCs who can later help you out. One of the first quests you get that introduces you to crafting is the request from a little girl to combine Fruit Roborant. Here’s how to make the Fruit Roborant in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get Fruit Roborant in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are three primary methods to make Fruit Roborant in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

  • You can head inside the shop where you get the quest and purchase Fruit Roborant for 600 Gold.
  • Alternatively, you can head out into the wild and try to find Fruit Roborant from a chest in an enemy camp.
  • You can craft your own Fruit Roborant.

The last method is the easiest and cheapest, so we suggest combining materials until you get Fruit Roborant. However, you need to know the recipe to combine Fruit Roborant.

How to Combine Fruit Roborant

Below are the two combinations you can use early on to make your own Fruit Roborant.

  • Dried Fruit + Greenwarish
  • Dried Fruit + Morningtide

The easiest way to get these items is to stay within the yellow circle on your map. You can find Greenwarish in the chest inside the shop where you buy Fruit Roborant. Meanwhile, you can talk to the trader outside to the left of the shop to purchase some Dried Fruit.

fruit roborant combination recipe from inventory
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Once you have both materials, open up your inventory and select Dried Fruit. Next, click on Combine and select Greenwarish/Morningtide from the options provided. That will give you your Fruit Roborant. Now head back to the quest giver and submit your Fruit Roborant to claim your rewards.

When you head to the capital, you’ll meet the girl’s grandfather who will offer you discounts on his wares.

That’s all you need to know on how to combine Fruit Roberant in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’re just starting out, learn about Rift Crystals and how you can undo HP Loss.

