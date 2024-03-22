How To Get Rift Crystals (RC) in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of important currencies and resources that you need to keep track of to get stronger. One of the most important currencies for strengthening your party is RC, which stands for Rift Crystals. Today, we’ll go over how to get Rift Crystals quickly in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

What Are Rift Crystals (RC) in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Rift Crystals are a currency that is primarily used to hire pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You can hire Pawns out in the overworld or head inside Riftstones to find Pawns you want in your party. The level and strength of a Pawn can dictate how much it costs to hire. For example, Pawns around or under your level will cost 0-63 Rift Crystals. Meanwhile, the higher level Pawns can cost you over 1000 Rift Crystals.

That’s why it’s important to know how to keep a steady supply of Rift Crystals, as you will need to frequently upgrade your party.

How to Get Rift Crystals (RC)

Find Rift Stones

The most consistent method of getting more Rift Crystals is by discovering forgotten Rift Stones. Every time you find a new Riftstone, you will get 30 RC. These can be found all over the world and will usually be pointed out by your companions or on your map. Sometimes, they aren’t explicitly pointed out, so it’s good to stay vigilant.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Rest at Inns

When you rest at an Inn, your Pawn can be sent out to other worlds to aid other masters. They will return from their journey and give you a summary of their tale alongside any gifts. Most importantly, they will also return with Rift Crystals, proportionate to how much they were hired or used by other players. You can’t get a reward for this every night, but it’s good to periodically stay at an Inn or your house. You can gain several hundred Rift Crystals (RC) from a single night.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Defeat Spirit Monsters

Lastly, Rift Crystals (RC) are occasionally dropped by spirit-type and ghost-type monsters in the wild. We’ve only seen this happen with the glowing Spectres that fly around and only come out at night time. It’s not a completely reliable method, but if you’re looking to get Rift Crystals, be sure to kill any Spectres you see.

That’s all you need to know about Rift Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’re looking for other precious resources, learn how to get Wakestones and the Noble Attire.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more