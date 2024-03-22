How to Undo HP Loss in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Before taking on too many big battles in a row, you’ll need to undo HP loss in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This is a mechanic common to combat-heavy RPGs, but it operates slightly differently in Capcom’s latest monster-slaying game. Read on to remedy this status effect and ensure you’re always adequately prepared for battle.

How to Undo Dragon’s Dogma 2 HP Loss

The only way to undo HP loss in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to use the rest mechanic.

Similar to Baldur’s Gate 3, resting allows you and your NPC companions to completely recuperate. If done for long enough, it removes any status effects and fully restores your HP.

There is no other method of removing permanent a reduction of your HP bar in Dragon’s Dogma 2. That’s right: there are no items, spells, or NPC abilities to do it. This is a very deliberate decision from Capcom, designed to encourage you to use the rest mechanic between significant fights so you’re always healed up.

Image Source: Capcom

What Is HP Loss in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

HP loss is a mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2 where beyond a certain threshold of your HP bar, you can’t recuperate 100% of your health. This part of your HP bar will appear as permanently etched off, meaning it doesn’t increase no matter what you do.

You’ll encounter HP loss when taking strong attacks from many of the game’s more powerful enemies. It’s incredibly common during boss fights, where a significant strike will see a part of your HP bar grey out, indicating it has been permanently lost.

There also doesn’t seem to be a way to prevent it in the first place. That means no specific potions or items will ensure you always retain 100% of your maximum HP capacity.

That’s just about everything you need to know about remedying this status effect in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more on the game, check out our launch FAQ so you’re completely clued up now the game has released!

