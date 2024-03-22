Should You Accompany Soldiers to the Capital in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game loaded with branching decisions that can hugely impact the fate of your Arisen. Some, on the other hand, can be quite menial. In this guide, we’ll look at whether you should accompany soldiers to the capital in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Accompany Soldiers to the Capital Decision

This is the first major choice you get to take during the main story of Dragon’s Dogma 2. It happens during the In Dragon’s Wake quest. The decision is just after you’ve defeated the cyclops blocking the stream as a group of soldiers accompanies you, the potential Arisen, to the capital.

Once the cyclops is defeated and you progress past the creek where it was waiting, the soldier NPCs provide you with a choice. They approach a cart that will fast travel to the capital. This takes you instantly to the next stage of the main quest. You can either get on that to proceed instantly or continue walking down the dirt road to make your own way there.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Ultimately, the decision here boils down to how much exploration you want to do during the early hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Choosing to make your own way is a much longer process. After all, the capital isn’t too close to the creek where the soldiers depart. You’ll need to prepare for at least one night of rest when nightfall hits. Ensure you have camping equipment before making your choice.

There are also lots more enemies throughout this trail to the capital. Goblin camps and the occasional harpy ambush are incredibly common. This will pose a challenge to you and the pawns you’ve unlocked so far, because you no longer have the assistance of soldier NPCs. However, it’s a great way to level up your combat and magic abilities.

On top of that, it may add a few hours to your overall progression, as that journey isn’t short by any means. If you choose to accompany the soldiers, you’ll miss out on the potential XP and item pickups, but you can get through the story faster.

That's all for our guide on whether you should accompany the soldiers in Dragon's Dogma 2.

