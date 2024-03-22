Travel is no easy task in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and for the most part, you’ll be reliant on your own two legs to run about the massive open world. Facilities such as the Oxcarts help a bunch, but they’re not instant. This is why it’s important to know how to get Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Use Ferrystone

Ferrystones are a consumable item in your inventory that allows you to instantly teleport yourself and your party to any location with a Port Crystal. However, you’re required to have visited those Port Crystals before. Furthermore, you can also place down custom Port Crystals in the open world if you get some.

The Ferrystone teleport also applies to any follower who is not an official member of your party. This is great for escort quests that require you to travel a long distance.

You cannot use Ferrystones in indoor areas, as they will simply fizzle out. Head out into the open, where there’s enough space for the portal in the sky.

How to Get Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ferrystones are not a common resource at all during the early game and only truly become easy to access once you’re in the final stages of the game. Before this, there are only a few reliable methods that will reward you with the occasional Ferrystone. Here are all the methods that worked for us:

The most reliable method is to purchase a Ferrystone from a town’s Apothecary. This will set you back 10000 G, but the convenience is worth it. The Apothecary will refresh their stock every few days, so you can plan ahead if you have some gold saved up.

You can purchase Ferrystones from the Dragonforged for three Wyrmslife Crystals each. A reliable method to get them during the mid-game.

You can also find Ferrystones in high-tier chests inside dungeons that are off the beaten path. These are usually placed in such locations to facilitate a return to cities.

Lastly, you can find Ferrystones from the remains of powerful bosses.

During the true ending, Ferrystones become very common and you can find them lying around the ground fairly often.

That’s all you need to know about Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more help with your travels, learn the best Port Crystal locations and all the Oxcart routes.

