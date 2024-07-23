Season 5 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone has arrived, and the big new feature is the addition of Superstore to the Urzikstan map. If you want to relive the hotdrops of prime Verdansk, you’ll want to know the Urzikstan Superstore location in Warzone. We have all the details.

Where to Find Urzikstan Superstore in Warzone

While we won’t be able to actually visit the new branch of Superstore until Season 5 begins on July 24, we know where it will be.

As explained in the official breakdown of Season 5, you’ll be able to find Superstore in Urzikstan just south of the Orlov Military Base, on the upper central-eastern side of the map. We’ll add in a map screenshot once the new season begins and we can drop there ourselves.

Image Source: Activision

You’ll have a few options when it comes to actually getting inside the store, with Activision confirming that there are over 10 different entry points. If you played a lot of Warzone in the OG Verdansk days, you’ll know your way around, as the new Superstore is pretty much identical.

As expected, you can land on the roof and get in that way, or you can enter from Al-Sada Village via a zipline. Once inside, you’ll have to find a place for cover, but you’ll have a bunch of crates and AC units to use while you look for a weapon.

You should note, however, that Superstore will be incredibly busy when it first arrives at the start of Season 5. It was the classic hot drop in Versansk, and I expect it to be even hotter when players finally get the chance to return.

Therefore, don’t expect to be alive very long if you do drop there at the start of the game – at least not without taking out a few teams in the process. If you can survive, though, you’ll be able to get some good loot to set you up nicely for the rest of the game.

Hopefully, this is the first tease of the long-awaited return of the Verdansk map, which is rumored to be coming back alongside Black Ops 6 at the end of the year. For now, Superstore will have to do.

