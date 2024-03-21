Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the biggest games to come out in 2024, but it’s not the only open world RPG of its kind. Today, we’re looking at the best games like Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Following the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher 3 is a large and living world in some of the same ways that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is. You play as a Witcher, an enhanced human that hunts monsters and creatures with swords and magic at your disposal. The combat is fast, fluid, and responsive as you dodge enemy attacks, follow up with some of your own, and then blast them with a wave of fire.

Additionally, The Witcher 3’s world is truly massive, maybe even more so than Dragon’s Dogma 2’s, and it’s full of interesting side quests with spectacular storytelling.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Image Source: Warhorse Studios, Prime Matter

Unlike the other games on this list, Kingdom Come takes place in the realistic middle ages without any sort of magic. Instead, the game tries to nail that feeling of realism. The complex directional attack system meshes well with stamina management in a way that makes combat challenging and rewarding. In Kingdom Come, winning battles is more about placement and knowing what to do at the right time as opposed to how high your stats are.

The world is big too, clocking in at roughly 16 kilometers squared. While that’s not the biggest, that fact won’t matter as you travel around on foot and horseback.

GreedFall

Image Source: Focus Entertainment

You’ve got magic, swordplay, and guns while fighting humans and monsters alike in GreedFall. While you do get to fight alongside a couple NPC allies like in Dragon’s Dogma 2, GreedFall is far from a normal open-world action RPG. Case in point, instead of a giant open world to enjoy, the world is broken up into smaller zones.

What GreedFall lacks in an enormous world, it excels in telling stories with characters that are far from black and white. Moral ambiguity amidst fantasy politics is the name of each quest with characters that will challenge your sense of justice in ways you may not be ready for. And while GreedFall has some bugs, the RPG systems, skill checks, and passive skill trees are a treat to play around with.

Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware Inc, Bandai Namco

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s take on an open-world action RPG with a Dark-Souls twist. If Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t hold your hand, then it is accurate to say that Elden Ring doesn’t either. So you beat Elden Ring? Then it is likely there are quests you missed or ended before you reached their true end through your actions or inaction. Even if you’re a veteran of the developer’s previous titles, Elden Ring will truly test your abilities as one of the hardest games in their catalog.

In the same vein as Dragon’s Dogma, Elden Ring’s vast world is smartly designed in a way to constantly reward your curiosity as you comb through every nook and cranny. The classes, weapons, spells, enemy design and variety, and bosses all deserve to be experienced. This is especially true of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion coming soon.

Outward Definitive Edition

Image Source: Prime Matter

Outward is one of the more eccentric open-world games on this list. The game’s story isn’t the focus, nor are the quests. However, the open-ended nature of the role-playing mechanics and systems are the reason you’ll be exploring the game’s four large zones. There is a survival hook to Outward that makes eating and drinking vital to survival and combat success.

Still, combat is tactical and measured since you have to deal with stamina management. Thankfully, if you’re the kind that likes to prepare, then you will find preparing traps with magic and technology very effective. Through the jank, Outward exists as a compelling action RPG alternative that doesn’t hold your hand or appeal to the more casual gamer. Finally, what this RPG has that others on this list doesn’t is split-screen co-op. Issues aside, this one is worth trying.

