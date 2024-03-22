All Oxcart Routes in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is pretty hardcore when it comes to how it deals with its travelling mechanics. The director is a staunch supporter of keeping his game’s fast travel interesting and alive. Your primary method of transportation for most of the game will require you to use Oxcarts. Let’s go over all the Oxcart routes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

All Oxcarts and Routes

There are a total of three major Oxcart routes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that go back and forth along the same path.

The first route goes from Vernworth to Melve in the North and vice versa.

The second route goes from Vernworth to the Border Town in the West and vice versa.

The final route goes from the Border Town to Bakkbatahl in the South and vice versa.

How to Use Oxcarts to Fast Travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To use an Oxcart, you need to go to an Oxcart station or find one willing to onboard passengers out in the wild. For the Oxcart Station, you need to make it there during the early morning, as they refuse to take passengers later in the day. To pass the time quickly, you can interact with the bell next to the Oxcart station.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

To begin your journey, speak to the Oxcart driver or go sit in the Oxcart seat till he speaks with you. The driver will tell you your destination, and ask you to pay an amount between 100 G and 200 G. Once you pay the amount, you have to sit down and wait a bit for the Doze Off option to appear on the designated key on the bottom right.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you press the Doze Off key, the Oxcart will depart and the screen fades to black. Ideally, you will reach your destination without much fuss. However, more likely than that, your Oxcart will be attacked by some manner of enemy or boss while on the route. You’ll have to fight off the raid and defeat the enemies before resuming the journey by sitting down once combat finishes.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

It’s possible that this enemy or boss completely destroys the Oxcart or kills the Ox. In this case, you’re out of luck and will have to go the rest of the way by foot. If your location is in the middle of the Oxcart’s route, it’s a good idea to try and take the Oxcart and hope it gets attacked somewhere near your destination. This cuts down on a lot of manual travel.

While Oxcart routes are quite limited in Dragon’s Dogma 2, they’re still convenient as long as you plan ahead for any mishaps. Alternatively, you can learn how to get the more convenient but rare Ferrystones and learn the best locations for Port Crystals.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more