How to Get Yatagarusu with Megido in Persona 4 Golden

As you play through Persona 4 Golden’s murder mystery antics, there’s tons of side content to distract you from your main quest. One of these is Margaret’s Wishes. This NPC will request you bring her a Persona with a specific ability. The sixth of these requires players to get Yatagarusu with Megido in Persona 4 Golden. In this guide, we’ll talk you through the Persona fusion process to get yourself one.

How to Get Yatagarusu with Megido

Before you even try fusing Persona together, you’ll need to make sure that you meet the prerequisite of being at least level 40. If you’re not then you won’t be able to complete this wish of Margaret.

There are two steps you’ll need to complete in order to get a Yatagarusu with Megido. The first step ensures we’ve got a Persona with the Megido ability, which can then be fused with another to get us the Yatagarusu.

Step 1

The first fusion you’ll need to do involves the following Persona:

Tower Tao Tie with Megido

Sun Cu Sith

Combining these two together will give you a Chariot Ares with Megido. Remember to use the ‘Results’ screen in the Persona Fusion screen to ensure that you’re getting the Persona with the ability you want before going ahead and proceeding.

Step Two

Now that we’ve got the Chariot Ares with Megido, it’s simply a case of fusing it with a Fool Black Frost. Combining these two together should once again give you the Yatagarusu with the Megido ability.

Alternate Method to Get Yatagarusu with Megido in Persona 4 Golden

If you find that you don’t have any of the required Persona listed above, there is another way you can get Yatagarusu with Megido.

To do so, you’ll need to fuse the following:

Death Samael (Level 39: Megido)

Hermit Mothman

That’s everything you need to know to get Yatagarusu with Megido in Persona 4 Golden. Check out more of our coverage on the game below or search for Twinfinite for any of your other video game needs.

