How to Get Noble Attire in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 takes its roleplay elements fairly seriously, and NPCs will take note of your attire. If you are to blend within the nobility and sneak your way into the elite, you’re going to want to get your hands on the Noble Attire in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It has solid stats, so it’s worth getting either way!

What is the Noble Attire in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The Noble Attire is a two-piece set of clothing that’s required for some of the main story missions early on. You need to sway suspicion from the nobles and guards when you are to attend the Masquerade and the Coronation ceremony. However, the Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches also have a very good defense stat that’s perfect for lightweight classes like Thieves and Archers. We highly recommend grabbing this set as soon as you get to Vernworth.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Noble Attire Locations

You can find the Noble Attire in three different locations early on in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Inside the Watchead’s Home in Vernworth. When you enter the Noble’s District in Vernworth, you can open up your Map and find the Watchhead’s Home on the left side. Head inside and collect the Courtly Tunic from the main dining room, and the Courtly Breeches from one of the rooms on the floor above.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

You can find a full set of the Noble Attire in a chest on the Vernworth Castle’s first floor. When you sneak inside the castle, head into the audience chamber and head upstairs. From here you’ll find the Noble Attire tucked away in a chest in one of the rooms.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

You can find another Noble Attire set in a room behind the Vernworth Halls. This is where the Masquerade takes place. Instead of walking into the center, head around Vernworth Hall and you can find the Noble Attire in a chest in one of the two rooms in the back.

Once you have the Noble Attire, you can infiltrate the Masquerade to get closer to the fake Arisen. Note that you need to wear both the Courtly Tunic and the Courtly Breeches to enter, or else the guards will attack you. Also, be sure to keep your mask on!

If you’re a fan of the drip like us, be sure to pair it with the cloak you get from Brent to finish up the look!

While you're here, you should also learn how to sneak into prison to free Magistrate Waldhar in Dragon's Dogma 2, and how to sneak into the Queen's quarters.

