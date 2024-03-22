Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 Thief Skills & How to Get Them

The Thief is easily one of the best starting classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2. That’s especially true if you’re new to the franchise or come from a Dark Souls background. The Thief is one of the only classes with a dedicated dodge. It’s a lot faster than all the other slower, methodical Vocations. Let’s go over the best Thief skills in Draon’s Dogma 2, and how you can get them to make the most powerful Rogue character.

Best Thief Skills Combinations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Each class can equip a total of four skills each. Here are the four best skills that synergize well for the Thief vocation.

Blades of the Pyre

Formless Feint

Helm Splitter/Skull Splitter

Draw and Quarter/Gut and Run(swappable with Implicate/Ensnare)

This combination focuses on making your Thief a DPS demon that blasts and cuts down all manner of foes. Blades of the Pyre is a Maiser skill. It allows you to cause a large flaming explosion that ignites your blades.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Formless Feint allows you to enter an auto-dodge state that consumes stamina, but avoids all damage for you. Helm Splitter and its advanced form Skull Splitter launch your character into the air in a cyclone of blades until you crash down with a massive stab.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Draw and Quarter and its advanced form Gut and Run allow you to deal extra damage to weak points on larger foes (relevant to late-game bosses) and execute smaller ones. Alternatively, you can go with Implicate or Ensanare. It launches a hook to pull those pesky ranged enemies and flying foes towards you.

How to Get Thief Maister Skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get the Thief Maister skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2 you need to go to the Nameless Village in the East of Vermund. Once you make it there, head up to the Old Noble Manor and speak to Flaude who gives you Blades of the Pyre.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Next up, go behind the manor and head down into the Nameless Village Cave. Complete the obstacle course and speak to Srail, who will give you a scroll for the Formless Feint. You can get both of these skills incredibly early on, and they’re extremely powerful when used together.

Thief Vocation Playstyle

Remember how Blades of the Pyre causes an explosion that hurts you and your enemies? Well, Formless Feint allows you to dodge all sources of damage, including the explosion from Blades of the Pyre. This means you can enter Formless Feint and keep spamming Blades of the Pyre on your foes. This ridiculously powerful combination lets you cycle this combo several times and burns through boss HP.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Skull Splitter is perfect for dealing with bosses with weak spots located higher on them. It has some of the best DPS in the game, reaches up high, and deals a ton of damage to enemies such as Golems and Dragons on their weak spots. You can add weak spot damage from Gut and Run for a boss executioner play style, or you can opt for Implicate which lets you pull smaller foes and topple bosses off balance.

That’s all you need to know on the best Thief skills, combinations, and how to get the Thief Maister skills in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, be sure to learn about how to slay the Dragon in Melve, and how to unlock the Sorcerer and Warrior Vocations.

