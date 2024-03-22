How To Defeat The Dragon In Melve In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Facing a Dragon early on in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no joke, and even a Lesser Dragon is capable of wiping out your entire party. However, early on in Melve, you have to fight one of these ferocious creatures. This task can seem impossible due to how strong the Dragon is. Today we’ll go over how you can deal with the Dragon in Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation.

Defeating the Dragon in Melve

While you might be tempted to simply run away after seeing your party wiped over and over again by the Dragon, there’s no need to lose hope. The fight isn’t actually as hard as it seems. You’re not actually meant to defeat the Dragon in Melve. You just need to reduce its health bars down to three dots, and it will fly away and leave you alone. So, don’t lose hope if you die after removing only two health bars, you were very close. We’ll go over some tips to make the fight a lot easier.

Tips to Beat the Dragon

Here are some tips for dealing with this particular Dragon in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Your damage at this point will usually be way too low. Try to focus and target the fleshy pink spots on the dragon’s arms, neck, and face to deal critical damage. Popping these staggers it for a period of time and destroying all of them can cause it to enrage and flee.

Bring tons of healing items with you. Before you engage the dragon, make sure you have a bunch of potions and Fruit Raborant with you to prevent game-overs.

with you to prevent game-overs. The dragon is weak to lightning spells and lightning-infused weapons. Now is the best time to pull out those lightning tomes or add a Sorcerer to your party.

Try not to climb onto the dragon’s back too much as it can fly and knock you off, which will likely kill you.

The dragon’s deadliest move is the one where it flies up and slams down quickly. It will flatten you and reduce your HP to 0 if you don’t have heavy armor. Avoid this at all costs!

The Thief’s Helm Splitter/Skull Splitter is one of the best DPS moves against the dragon this early on.

How to Unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation

With a bit of trial and error and these tips in mind, you should be able to deal with the Dragon. After defeating the Dragon, speak to Sigurd.

Sigurd wields a dual-bladed weapon and you can talk to him to unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation. The Mystic Spearhand is one of the most fun early-game classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and it’s definitely worth dealing with that nasty dragon. Sigurd will also give you a Maister skill, Wild Furie, for the Vocation, making it even more valuable.

That’s all you need to know on how to defeat the Dragon in Melve and unlock the Mystic Spearhand Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more guides, be sure to learn about the Nameless Village and how to get Ferrystones.

