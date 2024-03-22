Category:
How to Unlock Warrior & Sorcerer Class in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Become a certified shadow wizard money gang member.
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:00 am
Sorcerer firing off spells in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image Source: Capcom via YouTube

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you, as the Arisen, get to choose one of ten vocations. However, only four are available at the start, and for others, you’ll have to roll up your sleeves. We’ll help you cull the search, as here is how to unlock the Warrior and the Sorcerer classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Vernworth Vocation Guild master
How to Unlock Sorcerer & Warrior Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You unlock the Sorcerer and the Warrior classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by completing the Vocation Frustration quest you can get from the Vocation Guild master in the capital city of Vernworth.

The quest itself requires you to find two weapons: a two-handed sword and a magic staff. You can get the locations of both of these weapons from the weaponsmith Roderick. However, you can simply forgo the search and turn in any eligible weapons from your inventory.

Sorcerer and Warrior weapons location in Dragon's Dogma 2
Still, if you decide to seek out the location or simply don’t have the weapons to unlock the Sorcerer and the Warrior classes yet, be sure to check out the map above. It highlights the location of the Trevo Mine (where Roderick will point you to) and it’s where you’ll have to head next. The mine is just northwest of the capital.

The caves are guarded by packs of goblins, which aren’t really that strong individually. However, they will kill you if you get swarmed by them. Once you get through, loot all the chests inside the caves and you’ll find these weapons inside of them.

Once you have the weapons, make your way out of the mines, and head back to the capital. Then, head back to the Vocations Guild and talk with the vocations master to turn in the quest. Once the cutscene finishes, you’ll be rewarded with the Warrior and Sorcerer classes.

That covers everything you need to know regarding how to unlock the Warrior and the Sorcerer classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Also, be sure to check out all the other Dragon’s Dogma 2 guides we have here on Twinfinite, including our list of the funniest character creations we’ve seen so far.

Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.